- 505 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 24 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and other demographics each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 1,025 cases in Sacramento County, including 12 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 175 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 41 deaths: 22 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 4 in Citrus Heights, 2 in Rancho Cordova and 10 in the unincorporated county. 12 patients are 17 or younger, 446 patients are ages 18 to 49, 252 patients are 50 to 64, and 315 patients are 65 or older.
- 13 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 9 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 7 patients are 65 or older.
- 8 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- 264 cases in Stanislaus County, with 5 deaths. 187 have recovered.
- 1,437 cases in Alameda County, with 52 deaths.
- 805 cases in Contra Costa County, with 25 deaths.
- 42,182 cases in California, with 1,674 deaths.
- 936,293 cases in the United States, with 53,511 deaths. 99,792 have recovered.
- 2,892,508 cases worldwide, with 202,455 deaths. 815,658 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Saturday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.