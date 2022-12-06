The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi announced the winners of last week’s Parade of Lights, which drew crowds to the downtown area amid a break in the rain.
In a statement, the club estimated 20,000 spectators attended the parade, which saw 71 Christmas-themed entries.
The Kiwanis named winners in six different categories: commercial float/vehicle, non-profit and family float/vehicle, animal/equestrian, non-vehicle non-profit/family, unique commercial entry, and unique non-profit or family entry.
For commercial floats and vehicle, Noriega’s Chicken Grill won, with its large rotating rooster. F&M Bank was second, and Big Valley Ford was third.
In non-profit or family float or vehicle, Joe Serna took first place, with Lodi Academy School second and Lodi Christian School third.
In commercial animal or equestrian, Rancho Vidauri was first place.
In non-profit or family non-vehicle, the Lodi High band was named first place, with the Royal Regiment Band from Tokay in second, and Bande de Guerra in third.
In commercial unique entries, Acampo Machine Works won first prize, with Mayer Vineyards in second.
And finally in nonprofit or family unique entry, the Tokay High FFA was named the winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.