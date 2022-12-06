Lodi lights up the night

Noriega's Restaurant's float is watched over by a giant chicken during the Lodi Parade of Lights on Thursday in Downtown Lodi.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lodi announced the winners of last week’s Parade of Lights, which drew crowds to the downtown area amid a break in the rain.

In a statement, the club estimated 20,000 spectators attended the parade, which saw 71 Christmas-themed entries.