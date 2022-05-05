Local water district receives $3.9M grant for groundwater project

The North San Joaquin Water Conservation District announced this week that it has received a $3.9 million grant from the California Department of Water Resources.
The grant will be used for the district’s North System Groundwater Recharge Project, which will help support groundwater sustainability efforts in the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Subbasin.
“The district is excited to begin work on the North System and associated groundwater recharge projects, especially since the North System has not operated for more than a decade,” district board of directors president Joe Valente said. “We are thankful to DWR and our cooperating landowners for making this project possible.”
Grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the North System and deliver surface water to growers for irrigation, as well as for non-irrigation season projects on flood dormant vineyards and orchards during the winter to recharge groundwater.
These efforts are part of a larger plan to achieve groundwater sustainability in the area, protect local groundwater rights, and sustain all beneficial uses of groundwater in the district.
The grant is part of a larger state program to help fund local projects necessary to implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, a state law passed in 2014 to further the long-term protection of groundwater resources.
The SGMA required local government agencies and water districts to create plans to conserve groundwater or the DWR would take control.
In 2014, the DWR identified the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Subbasin as one of 24 in the state that was in a state of critical overdraft.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors adopted a sustainability plan for the subbasin in 2019, which consists of nine projects to be developed over the course of two decades and produce 90,000 acre-feet of water annually, or 29.3 billion gallons.
The NSJWCD covers 150,000 acres and is one of 16 local agencies that comprise the Eastern San Joaquin Groundwater Subbasin, along with the City of Lodi, Lockeford Community Services District and the Woodbridge Irrigation District.
The district first developed a strategic plan to identify high priority projects in coordination with local stakeholders to meet state requirements and is now actively working to secure state, federal, and other funding to implement the projects, including the $3.9 million grant from the DWR.
