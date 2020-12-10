LOCKEFORD — A Lockeford winery has plans to lease a portion of its property on East Locke Road to a number of commercial cannabis licensees, creating a kind of “business park” in the process.
Reno-based NRC Equity Fund 1 submitted an application to the San Joaquin County Community Development Department late last month that proposes turning a portion of 12470 Locke Road into a commercial cannabis park.
Jennifer Jolley, a planner with county community development, said the project is in its very early stages, and most likely will not be presented to the San Joaquin County Planning Commission for another three months.
However, Lockeford residents have until Dec. 22 to submit public comments or recommendations for consideration on the project’s analysis.
The Locke Road site is currently home to the Tuscan Wine Village, and a staff report states the winery will be scaled down to accommodate the new project. An existing on-site restaurant will remain in use as well.
The proposed cannabis business park would include cultivation, distribution and manufacturing uses, as well as non-storefront retail sales, according to the staff report.
The project will be completed in two phases over five years, with the first phase consisting of the construction of four 27,600-square-foot greenhouses and one 15,120-square-foot nursery structure.
This first phase would also utilize two existing buildings for the project. One building is an existing 19,872-square-foot building that would be divided into processing and storage, manufacturing, and distribution uses. A portion of the building — 3,681 square feet — would remain for the winery’s use.
The second building, totaling 13,226 square feet in size, would be used for an employee breakroom, mobile delivery services, cold storage and drying uses. The winery would use 5,679 square-feet of the building as well, the staff report said.
A 367,180-square-foot stormwater retention pond would also be constructed in the first phase.
The second phase would include the construction of eight 27,600-square-foot greenhouses, as well as the utilization of a 1,860-square-foot guardhouse.
According to the staff report, the park would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A representative of the applicant could not be reached for comment.