Stockton’s Mayor Kevin Lincoln has thrown his hat in the ring for Rep. Josh Harder’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Lincoln, a Republican, hopes to unseat Harder, D-Tracy, to represent California’s 9th Congressional District, which covers most of San Joaquin County, including Lodi and parts of Galt, as well as Tracy and Manteca.
Lincoln drew national attention in 2020, when he emerged victorious as Stockton’s new mayor over incumbent Michael Tubbs, an up-and-coming star in California’s Democratic Party who had the support of celebrities like media mogul Oprah Winfrey and presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Lincoln’s first term as Stockton mayor ends in 2024.
“This running for Congress, for me, it’s a call to service,” Lincoln said in an interview with KCRA on Tuesday, comparing it to his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, volunteering with his church, and serving as the mayor of Stockton.
Lincoln is committed to continuing to serve as Stockton mayor to the best of his abilities as he runs for Congress, he said.
He cited his experience reaching across the aisle and working with a bipartisan team in Stockton.
“That’s what we need in Washington,” he said during the KCRA interview. “... We need leadership that can build bridges in our nation’s capital and work across party lines.”
Lincoln, 42, was born in San Joaquin County to an African-American father and Mexican-American mother, and was raised in Stockton.
He joined the Marine Corps in 2001, and his service included a stint as a military police officer assigned to Marine One during the administration of President George W. Bush.
After leaving the service, he worked for two security firms in Silicon Valley from 2005 to 2013, then returned to Stockton, where he served as the executive pastor of LifeSong Church until December 2020, before he left to lead Stockton as its mayor.
Lincoln earned an undergraduate degree from Grand Canyon University and a master’s degree from Liberty University.
Lincoln has been endorsed for the 9th District seat by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
“Kevin Lincoln has failed the city of Stockton, plain and simple. He diverted money away from police and now the Stockton P.D. is short over 100 cops. Crime and homelessness have soared on his watch,” a spokesperson for Harder’s campaign said in a statement. “Kevin McCarthy’s grip on power is clearly hanging by a thread and this proves he’s getting more desperate by the day.“
Harder has served as the U.S. representative for the current 9th District since 2020, when he was elected to serve the area following redistricting.
In 2018, Harder defeated long-time incumbent Rep. Jeff Denham, a Republican, in what was then California’s 10th Congressional District. He successfully defended the 10th District seat against Republicans Ted Howse and Bob Elliott.
In 2022, following redistricting, Harder ran for the new 9th District seat, defeating San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican.
Harder was born in Turlock to a farming family and graduated from Modesto High School. He earned an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and a business degree from Harvard Business School and Kennedy School of Government. From 2014 to 2017, he worked for Bessemer Venture Partners, before leaving to enter politics full-time.
Harder’s seat is one of several in Calfiornia expected to be competitive. While Democrats in the district have a 15-point advantage over Republicans, the Associated Press reported, voter turnout trends lower among groups that more traditionally vote for Democratic candidates versus those who tend to back Republicans.
In the neighboring 22nd District, Republican Rep. David Valadao of Hanford overcame a double-digit Democratic registration advantage to defeat Democrat Rudy Salas. The two will face off again in 2024.
KCRA writer Daniel Macht, Associated Press writer Michael R. Blood and News-Sentinel staff writer K. Cathey contributed to this report.
