The subject of an Acampo manhunt earlier this month was arrested in Lodi on Wednesday.
At approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lodi police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank on the 100 block of West Lodi Avenue, according to Lt. Fernando Martinez, after receiving reports that 53-year-old Bryan Keith Bristow was in the area.
“Someone called and recognized him as the wanted gentleman from Acampo,” Martinez said. “There was a short foot pursuit, and the suspect was taken to the ground and arrested.”
Bristow was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant, Martinez said.
San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrea Lopez previously told the News-Sentinel that the warrant was issued for Bristow’s arrest in 2015 after he reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.
Sheriff’s deputies attempted to contact Bristow on the morning of Feb. 7 after learning that he was living in a trailer on the 21000 block of Highway 99 in Acampo, but were unable to locate him at the time despite a manhunt that closed East Frontage Road from East Harvest Road to East Cooper Road for most of the day.
Although Houston School in Acampo was temporarily placed on lockdown during the Feb. 7 manhunt, Lopez said at the time that she did not believe students or staff were in any danger.
According to the State of Oregon Sex Offender Inquiry System, Bristow was convicted on Oct. 29, 1993 of one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse — both felonies.
“He had those charges he was convicted of in Oregon,” Lopez said on Thursday. “He moved here to San Joaquin County and did not register with us in any way as a sex offender.”
Bristow is currently being held without bail in San Joaquin County Jail.