Last year was the first full year PALS Haven operated at its new location on Sargent Road, and adoptions have skyrocketed.
At its former location on Kettleman Lane, the shelter typically would adopt 30 animals a year. Last year, 101 dogs and cats were adopted out, a 325% increase.
“We’re really excited about that,” PALS director Nancy Alumbaugh said. “I really think a lot of this has been because we’ve been here a while, and people are starting to talk about us. And as people come in and adopt, they’ll tell friends.”
Along with word-of-mouth fueling a boom in adoptions. Alumbaugh said PALS’ marketing efforts have paid off as well.
“With social media, which has picked up, it’s also great,” she said. “We post on pet finder and also do Facebook. It’s amazing. We have people come from the Bay Area. We even have a couple coming in from Southern California to look at a dog this weekend. We’ve adopted to people in Nevada.”
The PALS Haven opened its new 5113 Sargent Road location in the summer of 2021, a goal the organization had been trying to achieve since its founding in 2004.
The Haven, located next door to Sycamore Kennels, is 13,000 square feet, nearly 20 times the size of its previous home on Kettleman Lane, which was 700 square feet in size.
The new digs include several features and amenities PALS could not incorporate in its former home, including three dog runs, three cat viewing rooms, 14 dog yards, isolation rooms for both dogs and carts, four kitchens and four laundry rooms to keep food and dressing separate among animals that need to be isolated from healthy ones.
The organization’s old digs were moved to the new location, and is now used as an educational and training center.
As of Dec. 31, there were 54 dogs and 82 cats at the shelter, and Alumbaugh said its 1,300 square-foot vet clinic should be open soon.
The clinic has been stocked with medical tables and supplies, but an exact opening date is not yet determined. Once open, it will not take public appointments for about a year.
For the coming year, the PALS board of directors will focus on funding its monthly donation shortfall to cover Havens operating costs.
“I have to give our volunteers a whole lot of credit because they are so involved with the animals,” Alumbaugh said. “When people come in, they can talk with them about personalities, and try to make a very good match.”
