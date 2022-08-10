LODI — The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce and the Big Valley BeeKeepers Guild will host a honey tasting at the last Downtown Lodi Farmers Market of the season, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.
There will be three different tasting times at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:15 p.m., with 20 seats available for each time.
Downtown Lodi fire quickly extinguished
LODI — A fire in a Downtown Lodi alleyway Monday morning was the result of a homeless individual’s bonfire, city officals said Tuesday.
The fire was put out by firefighters before any damage was done to buildings, the city said.
See ‘Mission: Joy’ at St. John Episcopal
LODI — The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist invites the community to enjoy an ice cream sundae social and a showing of “Mission: Joy” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the church, 1055 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi.
The 90-minute documentary looks at the friendship between the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama, as the two share stories from their lives at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala, India. The two religious leaders, one an Anglican Christian priest and one a Tibetan Buddhist spiritual and political leader, had a close friendship for years after they met at gatherings of Nobel Laureates.
