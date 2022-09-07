Galvan says he can relate as a ‘regular guy’

Lodi native Hector Galvan has been involved in the community in some way, shape or form, either through volunteering with local nonprofits or as a member of local civic groups.
The 44-year-old is one of four vying for Lodi City Council’s District 2 seat this November, and said he sees himself as “one of the people,” a factor he believes can get him elected.
“I’m a part of this community, just like everybody else,” he said. “I see some of the other candidates running, and they’re business owners, or involved in the wine industry. But I’m a regular guy, and I’ve had experiences in my like that I think I can relate to other people.”
Galvan is running for the District 4 seat — currently held by Mayor Mark Chandler — against Lisa Craig, Summer Pennino and Sandra Vargas.
Chandler announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
Some of the issues that made Galvan want to run for council include homelessness and improving the entire eastern side of Lodi.
He said that while the city is moving forward on the access center at 712 N. Sacramento St., more needs to be done to help Lodi’s unsheltered population.
“I think for a lot of people, the consensus is ‘why can’t we just get rid of them,’” he said. “But we need to go out there and ask who needs help, like counseling or psychological help, and get them back on their feet so they can be productive members of the community again.”
Through volunteering with the Salvation Army, and as a member of the Masons, Galvan said he has been out in the streets contacting some of the homeless and assessing their needs.
He said the access center was a good step in the right direction, and lauded Showers of Love for their efforts to provide basic needs such as clothing and the opportunity to clean up to the unsheltered.
However, he said more people in the community should make similar efforts to help.
“As a community, we need to be more active,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned in the Masons is, if you have the means to help, then you should help. If it doesn’t do harm to yourself, you should try to get out and help.”
Improving the east side of town, he said, could be as simple as replacing dilapidated sidewalks and busted street lights, or adding the amenities to neighborhoods that currently don’t have them.
“We have a whole side of town that has been abandoned for some time now,” he said. “If you come (into town) from Highway 99, it looks kind of rundown. If we have resources for other parts of town to improve neighborhoods, then we need to level the playing field and give everyone in town the same basic needs, like sidewalks and street lights.”
Galvan graduated from Lodi High School in 1996 and attended Delta College for two years with the intent of pursuing a career in communications.
Although he never earned a degree, he was able to make a career in real estate for a decade before moving onto agricultural logistics, exporting fruits such as cherries and blueberries.
He and his wife Lorena have been married seven years, and have two daughters, ages 2 and 12. He also has a 20-year-old son from a previous marriage.
Galvan left the private sector in April and became a full-time househusband to care for the children, stating his wife made more in overtime at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial than he did in logistics, and wanted to spend more time with the girls.
He added the last few months have provided an opportunity to have more time to give back to the community through a potential city council run.
If elected, Galvan said he wanted to help make Lodi the city it was when he was growing up, where children could ride a bicycle to school without the fear of harm coming to them.
“I remember riding my bike to Lodi Lake or Foster’s Freeze,” he said. “Lodi was kind of like Mayberry from the old Andy Griffith Show. I think we’ve kind of gotten away from that over the years, and I’d like my kids to be able to get around town and not be in danger.”
Galvan said the city has changed over the years due to state laws reducing the punishments for certain crimes, coupled with the Lodi Police Department being shorthanded when it comes to officers on patrol.
He said the city, its businesses and its residents can work together to make Lodi what it once was.
“We’re relying too much on the city and the council sometimes.” he said. “We need to take pride in our community, which includes helping our law enforcement. We can get together as a community and clean-up parts of town, or do something to improve the city.”
