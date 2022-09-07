Galvan says he can relate as a ‘regular guy’
Courtesy photograph

Lodi native Hector Galvan has been involved in the community in some way, shape or form, either through volunteering with local nonprofits or as a member of local civic groups.

The 44-year-old is one of four vying for Lodi City Council’s District 2 seat this November, and said he sees himself as “one of the people,” a factor he believes can get him elected.