The Department of State Hospitals has proposed locating a sexually violent offender on the outskirts of Galt after numerous failed attempts to find a permanent residence for the ex-convict.
Last Friday, the Galt Police Department posted a notice from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page informing the public that the DSH has petitioned Humboldt County Superior Court to place the man at 9675 Harvey Road.
The home is located in an unincorporated area of the county, the Sheriff’s Office said, but residents commenting on the Galt Police Facebook post said the residence is about two miles from Greeley Elementary School.
“I live within walking distance of where they want to place this person,” Heather Bishop posted. “I do not feel comfortable having someone who has assaulted and harmed children within walking distance of a school, and a neighborhood that kids play outside in daily with no fear ... If enough parents and concerned citizens send a message, we can hopefully prevent this person from living here.”
In the announcement, the Sheriff’s Office said selection of the site is the sole responsibility of the DSH, and that residents have until Jan. 25 to submit comments or concern to svpcooley@sacda.org.
While not named in the announcement, an Internet search of the terms “svp” — for sexual violent predator — and “cooley” result in the case of 40-year-old Joshua Cooley.
According to the San Diego Tribune, Cooley was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, and was ultimately convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior with a child younger than 14 and sexual battery.
Cooley violated parole in 2007 when he gave alcohol to two 12-year-old girls and brought them to his home. He also had inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old girl, the Tribune reported.
Cooley was later designated a sexually violent predator. He appealed the finding, but was denied.
To be classified a sexually violent predator, a person has to have been convicted of a violent sex crime against at least one victim and be diagnosed with a condition that makes that person likely to re-offend, according to the Tribune.
State law allows certain sex offenders to be sent to a state hospital indefinitely after a prison sentence, and then they undergo therapy until doctors and a judge find them safe enough to continue treatment in the community.
When they are cleared for release, the DSH and Liberty Healthcare Inc. — a company contracted to supervise sexual predators on conditional release — are responsible for finding a residence for offenders away from schools and large populations.
Cooley has been eligible for placement since 2016, according to the Tribune, but had been denied homes in five different locations before 2020.
The state attempted to place Cooley in San Diego twice last year, but both requests were denied, the Tribune reported.
Wilton resident Paula Schamlz Selby commented the state tried to place another sex offender in the small community of nearly 6,000 located in unincorporated Sacramento County.
Two weeks ago, a Sacramento County Superior Court judge denied a motion to place Daniel Shazier, 50, in home on La Clair Road in Wilton.
Shazier has been in state hospitals for nearly a decade after determinations by two juries that he was a sexually violent predator as a result of two prior convictions of molesting teenage boys.
“Just because it’s country doesn’t mean there aren’t children living up the street from where they want to place these guys,” Selby said. “I am all for people getting a second opportunity in life, but sexual predators are a class unto themselves, and the children who live near these placements are at risk.”
Ethan Gates commented that he understood no one wants to live near a sex offender, but said he thought the residence was a suitable location to place him because it’s in a rural area with few neighbors around him.
“He’s still a person,” he said. “Granted he’s a person that has a bad history, but this is the United States. People should have the ability to start over. As long as law enforcement is aware that he is living there and he follows the rules, I don’t see why this needs to be a huge deal. Especially when this is probably the perfect place to place him.”
The public is invited to comment on Cooley’s placement by emailing svpcooley@sacda.org, or writing to the District Attorney’s Office, ATTN: SVPCooley, 901 G St., Sacramento, CA, 95814.
The notice about Cooley’s placement states that written comments should include factual information and shall not include threatening, intimidating or harassing language.
A hearing in Humboldt County Superior Court is scheduled for Jan. 29. To view the proceedings, visit www.humboldt.courts.ca.gov/4885.htm.