San Joaquin County Office of Education awards counselor of the year

San Joaquin County Office of Education recognized Erica Conteras-Suarez as its counselor of the year during Tuesday's meeting.

Every year, the San Joaquin County Office of Education awards the top educator in region with a Teacher of the Year Award.

This year, the SJCOE is awarding its very first Counselor of the Year, and the honor is going to a long-time Lodi Unified School District employee.

