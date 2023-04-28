San Joaquin County Office of Education awards counselor of the year

Every year, the San Joaquin County Office of Education awards the top educator in region with a Teacher of the Year Award.
This year, the SJCOE is awarding its very first Counselor of the Year, and the honor is going to a long-time Lodi Unified School District employee.
“I was fortunate enough to start here at the elementary level, and I’ve kind of worked myself in all over the place,” Erica Contreras-Suarez told the district’s board of education during its Tuesday night meeting.
“I feel very honored,” she added. “One of the positions I’ve held as a school counselor has been very sacred, and I tell my students every day that they are my boss. I’m here to serve them and do the best I can to provide the support they need.”
Suarez graduated from Lodi High School, and after college, returned to the district as a counselor, serving students in all three levels of education — elementary, middle and high school — for the last 20 years.
Aisha Brice, program director of the district’s Positive School Climate, said Suarez’s ability to help students at all levels of education was amazing.
“I have to say that Erica has a service attitude,” Brice said. “She’s always willing to go above and beyond. I don’t know what we’d do without her. We go round and round about how we do not over-give, but it’s just amazing to see what she’s done.”
Along with helping students at Lodi Unified, Suarez has been an adjunct counselor at Sacramento State, as well as an adjunct professor there, Brice said.
“She is a well-rounded individual who is more than deserving of this honor,” she said. “She’s been instrumental in allowing us to develop a comprehensive school counseling program here in Lodi.”
Suarez will be honored at the 2023 San Joaquin County Classified Employees, School Counselor, and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner on June 8 at the Wentworth Education Center, Burwood Auditorium, 2707 Transworld Drive, in Stockton.
Peter Lilientstein, a district mechanic, was also honored as Classified Employee of the Year Tuesday. He will also be recognized by the SJCOE on June 8.
“Counselors influence every student they come into contact with,” board president Joe Nava said. “I was married to a counselor, and I know the job you do is tedious, demanding, and you’re there because you love it. And the students are so important to you that you want to help them succeed.”
