One person is dead after a black SUV collided head on with a silver SUV and caught fire at 3:33 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Lower Sacramento and Acampo roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were both on scene, and the roadway was opened to traffic by 6:24 a.m.
The identity of the deceased person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation is ongoing.
The collision comes hours after a semi-truck collided with a sedan on Highway 12 just west of Interstate 5.
The CHP said the semi appeared to have struck a 30,000-gallon propane tank and caught fire at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
One person was killed in that collision as well.
Their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
