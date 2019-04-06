Elliot Christian student becomes an Eagle Scout

After 13 years in the Boy Scouts, Noah White, a senior at Jim Elliot Christian High School, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
For White, the sentimental journey began after the passing of his uncle. White and his two older brothers became Eagle Scouts to honor their uncle, fallen Officer Timothy White, who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1970. Timothy served as a police officer for the Stockton Police Department. Shortly after he was promoted to sergeant, he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 1990.
“Although Noah has never met his uncle, he knows how proud we are for his accomplishment,” said Noah’s mother, Paula White.
Noah’s journey into the scouts began at the age of 5 when he became a cub Scout.
In order to become an Eagle Scout, a person must begin in Cub Scouts and increase their rank by becoming a Boy Scout. Once a Boy Scout has received 11 merit badges they must receive an additional 10 badges.
Before becoming an Eagle Scout individuals are tasked with developing and completing a project to earn their rank.
“My project was some limited renovations to the bathroom at my church, because they really needed updates,” White said.
White was proactive when it came time to select a project, according to Paula.
“My other two boys were rushing to complete their projects and submit their applications. Noah was on top of his project and he finished it without tormenting me,” Paula joked. “But Noah has always been very motivated and determined.”
Noah, who tends to have a more reserved demeanor, is very compassionate, his mother said.
After completing his project, White filed his application to become an Eagle Scout. He was given his Eagle pin at a ceremony on Saturday, March 30.
“Both my husband and I read letters we had written to Noah, and we were also pinned. Noah was also given two pins that he could give to his mentors and he pinned his scoutmaster, and his assistant scoutmaster,” Paula said. “Noah really looked up to his assistant scoutmaster because he worked as an EMT, which is what Noah would like to do.”
Paula said she felt an overwhelming sense of pride at her son's achievements.
“It’s a long process and most people get more involved in sports or distracted by relationships that they can't commit the time it takes to become an Eagle Scout,” White said.
Noah, who will graduate soon, plans to attend San Joaquin Delta College in pursuit of receiving EMT certification.
“Being a scout I have learned a lot about first aid, and I have really enjoyed developing my skill set and learning about a lot of different things,” White said.
Although White will miss the camaraderie and the brotherhood he developed with the other people in his troop, he looks forward to what lies ahead.