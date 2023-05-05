Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of profiles on cold cases that the Lodi Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies are investigating.
Of the nearly two dozen cold cases the Lodi Police Department is investigating, one from 1989 has provided little information to help finally close it.
On May 16 of that year, Vincente Nateras was struck in the head on the 00 block of North Sacramento Street. He died several days later from his injuries after receiving medical treatment.
Detectives have been in contact with the person who reported the incident, police said, but they do not appear to be involved.
There is no record of the incident in News-Sentinel archives, but according to the California Death Index, Nateras was born in Mexico in 1954.
Police believe there are witnesses to Nateras’ death that have not yet come forward. They are hoping someone will contact them with any information.
No arrests were made, and a motive is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Joshua Silvia at 209-369-4821, or email jsilvia@lodi.gov. Reference case number 89-7914.
Two years later, 74-year-old Martha Menzel was found beaten to death in her West Locust Street home on May 1.
Police said Menzel was last seen by construction workers that morning, and a tenant found her body in the afternoon.
According to News-Sentinel archives, psychiatrist Robert Douglas Roller, who was renting a room from Menzel, found her at about 1:20 p.m.
Roller rented a room two days out of the week, and spent the rest of his time in the Bay Area, according to archives.
He was not considered a suspect in her death.
A neighbor had called Menzel a week prior to her death to inform her that they had been burglarized, and to keep an eye out for anyone suspicious in the neighborhood, according to archives.
Police at the time said there did not appear to be a connection between Menzel’s death and the burglary.
A few days after her murder, Menzel’s son Bill told the News-Sentinel she had been concerned about a stranger who knocked on her door late one night, asking for directions.
The San Joaquin County Coroner later confirmed that Menzel had been beaten to death with some sort of blunt object to the head.
Possible weapons inside Menzel’s home were sent to a Stockton crime lab for analysis, archives state.
According to Menzel’s obituary, she was born in Eureka, S.D., and her family moved to Lodi in 1921.
She attended local schools and worked for the Gaylord Library Supply Co., until she retired at the age of 65. Menzel was a member of the Woman’s Club of Lodi, the Lodi Newcomer’s Club, and the MARC Club. She also supported Hutchins Street Square, and had been a member of Lodi Business and Professional Women.
Police said Menzel’s family still place memorial advertisements in the News-Sentinel each year.
One day last year, her daughter met Officer Reba Ridino at a foothills business.
Menzel’s daughter asked if her mother’s case had ever been solved, and Ridino began looking into it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Adam Lockie at 209-333-4798 or email alockie@lodi.gov. Reference case 91-4988.
