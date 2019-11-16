LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department have closed the Kofu Skate Park, 1145 S. Ham Lane, Lodi.
The park is being closed until further notice due to vandalism.
— Oula Miqbel
Road work set for Highways 12 and 99
LODI — The California Department of Transportation will perform moving closures in both directions on Highway 12 from Tower Parkway to Highway 99 for striping operations Monday to Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect 10-minute delays, and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
The agency will also perform various lane and ramp closures in both directions on Highway 99 from Jack Tone Road in Ripon to Acampo Road for construction and maintenance work. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
• Intermittent full closures of the left lane and off-ramp on northbound Highway 99 at Highway 12 Sunday to Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full on-ramp closures from Turner Road to northbound Highway 99 Sunday to Friday between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-ramp closures from southbound Highway 99 to Turner Road Sunday to Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
• Intermittent closures of the left lane and on-ramp on northbound Highway 99 and the left lane of southbound Highway 99 at the Mokelumne River Bridge Sunday to Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
• Intermittent full off-closures from southbound Highway 99 to Acampo Road Sunday to Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi police get $100,000 grant for enforcement
LODI — The Lodi Police Department received a $100,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a one-year enforcement and education program. The grant will fund various activities intended to reduce deaths and injuries.
Programs funded by the grant include DUI checkpoints, patrols looking for impaired drivers, patrols targeting violations of the state’s hands-free cell phone law, seat belt violations, traffic safety education presentations, and patrols targeting traffic infractions that cause collisions.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi area Boy Scouts to collect canned food
LODI — The Lodi area Boy Scouts will be collecting for its annual scouting for canned food drive with the Lodi Salvation Army today. The scouts will donate to those in need this Thanksgiving. Boy Scouts will be going door-to-door.
People can drop off non-perishable items at the Salvation Army, 525 W. Lockeford St, Lodi.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Elks to host Holiday Party on Nov. 30
LODI — The Lodi Elks Lodge will host its annual holiday party Nov. 30 , starting with a no-host bar at 5 p.m. Dinner of prime rib, baked potato, vegetables, salad and bread will be served at 6 p.m. A band will perform at 7 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and dessert auction.
Tickets are $50 per person or $500 for a table of eight. The Lodi Elks Lodge is located at 19071 N. Lower Sacramento Road in Woodbridge.
For more information, call 209-369-3291.
— Wes Bowers
Use electronic card to pay for transit in Galt
GALT — The City of Galt Finance Department is now providing Connect Card services to residents at their utility payment counter, 380 Civic Dr.
Connect Cards are an electronic transit fare payment system that can be loaded for any specific amount and can be reloaded online at www.
Connect cards are accepted on the South County Transit Link, Dial-A-Ride, Highway 99 Express, Commuter Express and any Sacramento Region Transportation.
For more information contact the Galt Finance Department at 209-366-7150.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt police to host Cars for Kids Toy Rally
GALT — The Galt Police Department will host its Cars for Kids Toy Rally, on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Both the fire department and the police department will be collecting toys for local children in need, with drop–off locations at the Galt Police Department, 455 Industrial Dr., and Cosumnes Services District Station 45, 229 5th Street, Galt.
— Oula Miqbel