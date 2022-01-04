Just before the Christmas holiday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state would provide at-home COVID-19 tests for all students before they returned to school this month.
Several school districts throughout California have yet to receive those tests, but Lodi Unified School District on Monday announced parents should be able to pick them up by the end of the week.
“We have just been informed that San Joaquin County Office of Education has received test kits for San Joaquin County school districts,” superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer announced in a message to parents.
“We will send another communication to let you know when and at which Lodi USD facilities you can pick up a test kit for your child. They should be available to you later this week.”
Washer added the district is encouraging all students and staff to get tested prior to returning to school on DATE.
Lodi, Tokay and Bear Creek high schools are all offering COVID-19 testing this week, and Washer said students will continue to receive COVID-19 screening forms that should be filled out each day. According to the district’s exposure notification page at www.lodiusd.net, there have been 685 exposures at district sites — including schools and administrative offices — since students an staff returned on Aug. 2.