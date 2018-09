ELECTION 2018: SJ Delta College Board of Trustees, Charles Jennings, Lodi

For many years Delta College was a leader in the community college movement throughout California that began in the 1960s. It was among the most highly regarded two-year colleges in the state. Its programs were noted for their excellence and its service to the community was significant in terms of contributing to the local economic growth. The post-2000 economic downturn took its toll on our region. Significant home foreclosures and the bankruptcy of the City of Stockton are just two of the examples of some of the challenges we faced. The economy of the region created challenges for the college as well.