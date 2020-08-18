SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Multiple wildfires surrounding the San Joaquin Valley are causing smoke impacts to all counties of the Valley air basin, and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued a health caution which will remain in place until the fires are extinguished.
The Canyon Fire near Turlock, the Hills Fire in Fresno County and the Lake Fire in Los Angeles County are producing smoke that is infiltrating into San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern counties, the district said.
Air pollution officials are urging residents to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particle matter emissions caused by the smoke from the fires.
Particle matter pollution can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, young children and the elderly, are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution, the district said.
Anyone experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move indoors, to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. The common cloth and paper masks individuals are wearing due to COVID-19 concerns may not protect them from wildfire smoke.
To track air quality in the valley, visit www.valleyair.org/myraan.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County small business and nonprofit grants still available
STOCKTON — Small businesses and nonprofit organizations can still apply for San Joaquin County's latest round of Federal CARES Act grants. which are available until Aug. 31.
The Micro Business, Small Business, and Enhanced Small Business Assistance Grants are for qualified businesses and non-profits that have documented, unfunded expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant funds may only be used to cover expenditures incurred between March 1 and the date of the grant application.
The Personal Protective Equipment Grant is open to all qualified businesses and non-profits in San Joaquin County.
Grant application forms and associated documents are available online at www.sjgov.link/grants.
— Wes Bowers