Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Jeff Hood gave his final presentation as a city employee during Tuesday morning’s shirtsleeve meeting at Carnegie Forum.
Hood gave an overview of the department’s 2018-19 budget.
“The big picture is we exceeded our revenue and we were under budget on expenses and at the end of the year our fund balance was approximately $1.1 million,” Hood said.
The department’s revenues exceeded the budget by $90,000, with total annual revenue of $6,397,079. Expenses totaled $6,317,035, which was $95,000 under budget, according to Hood.
When Hood took over as director in 2012 the department had a deficit of $861,000. He said the department was able to gradually build its reserves through frugality and unfilled staff vacancies.
With nearly $1.1 million in reserves, Hood believes the department should explore potential capital projects.
“We want to have $450,000, so that gives us $600,000 to $650,000 for potential capital projects,” he said, adding that the department will recommend a project in the next six months. Staff is currently exploring options, including installing a climate control system for the Hutchins Street Square pool, replacing the Vinewood Park restroom, or repaving the park parking lots.
During the presentation, Hood also expressed concerns about the challenges that could hinder future progress for the department, including staffing levels and the allocation from the general fund.
“We have staffing levels from 1968, with only 24 full-time employees in the department. And the general fund transfer declined following the great recession, which was common for parks departments across the country, but we have not seen that number increase in recent years,” Hood said.
Since 2005, the department has received about $3.3 million annually from the general fund. Looking ahead, the department plans to request bids for improvements at Blakely Park, including adding a new restroom and renovations to the sports field. The work will be funded with a state grant.
During Hood’s tenure, he has helped the department secure $4 million in grants over the past seven years.
Before concluding his presentation, Hood noted future projects residents can anticipate including the development of DeBenedetti Park, the completion of Candy Cane Park, and the revival of Hutchins Street Square with Grammy award-winning artists and mainstream entertainment.
Council members thanked Hood for his years of service with the city and for successfully balancing the parks and rec budget.
City Manager Steve Schwabauer said that since Hood started with the city his numbers have been on the mark, which is why he believes Hood was able to put his department on sound financial footing.
“He ruffled some feathers along the way in order to fix the parks and rec. He had to ask people to contribute more money to fund the parks programs. There is no way to do that without ruffling some feathers,” Schwabauer said. “But Jeff’s not walking out with a whimper, he is walking out with a bang.”