For two decades, the Breakthrough Project has hosted an annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration of Unity at local churches, attracting dozens of attendees and showcasing the writing talents of local students.
But, like nearly all of the public gatherings and anticipated annual events planned the last 10 months, the 2021 celebration was moved online due to the pandemic.
“We were so excited we had the opportunity to have our program at the California Islamic Center for the first time this year, because they had the capacity to allow people to stay six feet apart,” Breakthrough Project member Lusandra Vincent said. “But then, like everybody has been doing, we had to wait from week to week to see what the state guidelines were. We made the decision two weeks ago to have a streaming event, but we’re very grateful to the Islamic Center for inviting us.”
Monday’s event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube at noon, and will remain on those platforms so those unable to attend virtually can watch the program at a later time.
While Breakthrough Project members and guests will not be able to meet in person, Vincent said those scheduled to speak have recorded their speeches in advance for inclusion into Monday’s celebration.
This year’s keynote speaker is Cheryl Francis, founder of the Grace and Mercy Charitable Foundation. Located at 425 N. Sacramento St., the nonprofit organization provides hot meals, clothing, referral services and supplies to those in need throughout the Lodi community.
Francis said she was shocked when she was first told she would be the keynote speaker.
“And then it went straight to nerves, because everything is Zoom now, and this is my first time doing a Zoom speech,” Francis said. “It was challenging, but I like to say, practice makes perfect.”
Now that her speech is recorded and ready to go, Francis said she is elated by the honor of speaking on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.
“His work, his legacy is a direct reflection on everything Grace and Mercy does,” she said. “It’s over the moon for me. It was very unexpected, and I’m just speechless. Speechless on giving a speech.”
Breakthrough Project will also honor five Lodians with the Peacemaker Award, as well as announce the winners of the Art Raab Memorial Essay Contest. Local fifth- and sixth-graders who entered the contest will read their essays during the event.
The celebration will feature music of cellist Erik Urbina, who recorded himself for the event, and a message from Lodi Police Chief Sierra Brucia.
Artwork entered in the David Hill Honorary Art Competition will also be showcased.
This is the 23rd year Breakthrough Project has hosted the annual event inviting Lodians to share in the community’s diversity and celebrate the message shared by King. The event serves as a way to spread a message of acceptance and understanding for area residents who may face discrimination and hate.
“We’re all just really happy the event could still happen,” Vincent said. “We didn’t want to skip our 23rd year, especially after the past year with so much disruption, loss and chaos. It just seems more important than ever to celebrate unity.”
For more information about the event, or to view it Monday, visit www.facebook.com/BreakthroughProjectLodi.
Another Martin Luther King Jr. celebration happening this weekend is the annual two-day celebration hosted by Ministers and Community United in Stockton.
This year’s event, to be held Jan. 17 and 18, will be virtual. For more information, visit www.ministersandcommunityunited.org or www.facebook.com/mcui.
News-Sentinel Sports Editor David Witte contributed to this report.