CLEMENTS — Hidden Oaks Vineyard in Clements was recently purchased for $3.2 million by FarmTogether Inc., a crowdfunding investment platform.
The 102-acre organic Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard will continue its operations with the new owners overseeing the business management and production of the vineyard.
The Land Advisors Organization’s agriculture specialists Quinn Mulrooney and Jonathan Kendall represented the seller Hidden Oaks Vineyard LLC in the transaction. The buyer, FarmTogether, also obtained the property’s 2023 crops and well water for future farming needs in the transaction.
“With the value of farmland as an asset class continuing to perform well, we’re seeing more investors looking for opportunities in the sector and the newer trend of crowdfunding of farmland investors has really been taking off,” Quinn Mulrooney an agriculture specialist with Land Advisors Organization, said in a media statement.
Mulrooney and fellow specialist Jonathan Kendall represented Hidden Oaks during the transaction.
“In this case, a surge in demand for premium organic grapes and the fertile San Joaquin Valley farm drove pricing and interest from numerous interested buyers,” Mulrooney added.
FarmTogether is a self-described farmland investment manager that leverages technology and data science to tap into farmland investment opportunities.
