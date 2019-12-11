Lodi native Leslie Valdivia-Rivas was shining brightly Tuesday night as she received the Rising Estrella Award from the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Valdivia-Rivas was recognized by the chamber as a rising entrepreneur in the Hispanic community following the growing success of her cosmetics line, Vive Cosmetics, an inclusive beauty line geared towards Latinx women and men.
“The idea to start a business came to me while I was working at this nonprofit. These industry professionals would come to our office and teach people business development classes in Spanish,” Valdivia-Rivas said.
She absorbed the information taught during the workshops. What she learned resonated with her and encouraged her to find something she could turn into a business.
“I knew whatever I did I had to be passionate about it,” she said.
After months of reflection, Valdivia-Rivas landed on her love for makeup and fashion. She knew her first endeavor in business would be in beauty.
“Before jumping into anything, I did my research. I spent many hours doing market research and looking at consumer trends. That is how I learned that the Latinas were the largest consumer of beauty products, but also one of the most underrepresented,” she said.
Valdivia-Rivas found that many beauty brands featured lighter-skinned Latinas with western features in their advertising.
“There was virtually no representation for indigenous women or Caribbean women. Many of the Latinas in ads had light skin and colored eyes. It was very frustrating to see,” she said.
So she consulted her friend Joanna Rosario-Rocha in 2016 about the prospect of creating a beauty line devoted to celebrating and acknowledging the full spectrum of skin tones and features within Latinx and Hispanic cultures.
Despite devoting countless hours to research, Valdivia-Rivas was nervous at the prospect of venturing out on her own and creating a business from nothing.
As the daughter of immigrants, she struggled to find a way to get her idea off the ground; no one around her had experience in business.
“I knew I would not be able to fund this on my own, so I did my research to find out what loans I could get as a startup business. I looked at long-term interest rates, my capacity for collateral, and what my borrowing options were,” she said.
Valdivia-Rivas knew a loan was her best option because her family and friends lacked the capital to run a KickStarter campaign or for a venture round — a technique used by startup businesses to gain investors.
Once the line was in production, Valdivia-Rivas and Rosario-Rocha focused on marketing and networking their line.
“I (have) a full-time job, so finding something I was passionate about was extremely important because from nine to five I am at the office, and from seven to midnight I am working on Vive. At first, it was so fresh and the excitement kept me going, but now it is starting to wear on me,” Valdivia-Rivas said.
Since starting Vive Cosmetics, the duo has captured the attention of national media and has been featured in Oprah Magazine, Teen Vogue, Buzzfeed, CNBC, Huffpost Refinery 29, POPSUGAR and various other publications.
“I am immensely proud of my sister,” Michelle Valdivia said. “Nothing makes me happier than seeing her accomplish so much and get the coverage she deserves. She has always been a voice for the Latinx community, and I always knew her voice was very powerful.”
Leslie was active in the Lodi High School chapter of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) and helped children of immigrants get on track to go to college, Michelle said.
Michelle, who is two years younger than Leslie, said her sister has always been the family trailblazer and role model.
“Ever since we were younger, my sister has always been my role model. No matter how hard something is, if she wants it she goes for it,” Michelle said. “(Leslie) has always advocated for our culture, our people and our identity. She planted the seed in my mind, that taught me to strive for more, and to always work hard.”
Many people are elated by the level of success Leslie has achieved so early on, she added.
Michelle believes her sister has brought a marginalized group of people to the forefront of beauty marketing with her brand.
“We love seeing our identity represented, and Leslie has gone the extra mile to create an inclusive line that speaks to everyone in the (Hispanic) community. Even her lipsticks and palettes have Spanish names,” Michelle said.
Valdivia-Rivas chose to use Spanish for the product names was mostly spurred by nostalgia and emblematic of her cultural roots, she said. She sees the Spanish language as a uniting factor for the Latinx community, she added.
Valdivia-Rivas also believes that incorporating Spanish in the line’s branding introduces people to the language and encourages them to learn more about the culture and the community.
Through Vive Cosmetics, she hopes to be a force of change in the beauty industry and encourage more inclusion for people of all backgrounds and skin tones. She hopes to one day create a mainstream brand that encourages people to celebrate diversity and encourages more representation among marginalized groups.
For more information about Vive Cosmetics, visit www.vivecosmetics.com, or follow “vivecosmetics” on Instagram.