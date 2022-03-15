Changing Faces set for ‘home’ premiere

Two years ago, Mike Bartram and his Changing Faces Theater Company were ready to open the doors to its permanent home at 720 W. Lodi Ave.
Chairs, risers and lighting had been installed in the former Zumba studio by early March, and then Bartram and crew decided to pause the opening and determine what they would do in the face of COVID-19 cases being reported in San Joaquin County.
Then Gov. Gavin Newsom, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors and City of Lodi all declared health emergencies.
The pandemic had begun, and it was curtains for the theater’s grand opening.
“It’s been a long two years, as it has for everybody,” Bartram said. “We kind of had the rug pulled out from under us when we were just weeks away from our opening show.”
But on March 25, the company’s new home will finally be open to the public when it presents “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine,” written by Lodi native Jacob Inman.
The production is a murder mystery that Bartram said is hilarious, about fictional character Albert Tosca, a successful and wealthy Lodi winemaker who has died.
The circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious, and as his family gathers at his home to begin planning his funeral, suspicions arise.
Someone in the family is responsible for Albert’s death, but it is unknown who and why they killed him.
Directed by Bartram and his wife Sabrina Willis-Bartram, the play is written in a style similar to the 2019 motion picture “Knives Out,” he said.
This month’s opening will coincide with the company’s 20th anniversary as well.
“We’re just really excited,” Bartram said. “It was 18 years and we were about to have our own brick and mortar, then it came to this, which turned into delaying an opening for two weeks to two years.”
Bartram said Inman wrote “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine” specifically for Changing Faces, and it was supposed to be presented in 2020 when the theater opened its permanent home.
“Jacob has been a friend of ours for years,” he said. “We’re so fortunate to have him reach out to us, write this for us and have us do a show.”
Before the pandemic took hold, the initial plan for the theater was to seat 60. Bartram said even at 60 seats, guests were still too close together.
And with COVID-19 still lingering in the community, seating for the show will be limited to 40. Masks are also recommended, but not required.
The show runs March 25-26, and April 1-2, at 7:30 p.m. A matinee will also be shown on April 2 at 2 p.m.
Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended, and may be done online at changingfacestheater.org and clicking on the “In Lieu of Flowers, Send Wine” link at the top of the home page. Due to some suggestive language and adult themes, the production is rated PG-13.
“We’re just so thankful to have the community support us as they have the ;last two years,” Bartram said. “We hope people will come out and enjoy the show, and continue to show their love and support for us.”
