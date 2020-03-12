The City of Lodi will consider adopting a 3-year contract with an alternative fuel contractor, Clean Energy Fuels, a renewable natural gas producer based out of Newport Beach.
City council members and staff were given a presentation by Clean Energy Business Development Director Sahar Kamali, during a Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting held at Carnegie Forum.
The purpose of the meeting follows after Lodi Transportation Manager Georgia Graham said the city is looking to phase out diesel for its public transportation fleet and veer towards RNG or renewable natural gas. According to Graham, the city anticipates legislative mandates concerning RNG and has put out a bid to companies and received a response from Clean Energy Fuels.
Started in 2001 by oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens, CEF has been growing its presence in the renewable natural gas space nationwide and has customers across 40 states and Canada.
“We are in the business of natural gas vehicle fuel. We have been delivering compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas to customers and building stations and maintenance,” Kamali said.
CEF has 530 fueling stations that can distribute RNG and has generated over $346 million in revenue controlling 60% of the RNG market in the U.S.
Renewable natural gas, also known as biomethane, is produced from organic anthropogenic materials — such as waste from landfills, wastewater treatment plants, food waste and livestock — through anaerobic digestion, according to Kamali.
“We have a significant renewable natural gas pipeline here in the U.S., which is what makes renewable natural gas so feasible,” she said.
Kamali said each pipeline is located near naturally occurring anthropogenic methane sites. The methane is then captured and cleaned to meet CEF pipeline quality specifications before it is transferred through the pipeline to customers.
“Once in the pipeline, it can be delivered to any meter connected to our grid,” she said.
There have been extrajudicial discussions to offer incentives to dairy and poultry farms, which are the largest unregulated methane contributors, to capture methane.
“We are currently utilizing a carrot and stick approach, by offering incentives to farmers to get involved with the program to regulate methane before the government forces regulations on farmers, and institutes methane caps,” she said.
Kamali said fuel qualifies as an advanced biofuel under the federal government’s Renewable Fuel Standard. California’s low carbon fuel standard, which has been adopted by a few other states and Canada, has been a key driver for CEF and other suppliers to tap into the burgeoning RNG market.
“Will CEF be utilizing local natural methane sources from dairy farms in the area?” Councilman Mark Chandler asked Kamali.
She replied that CEF has been working with two dairy farms in California that recently received state grants to pursue the beginning stages of methane capture, which CEF expects to streamline to its fueling station portfolio by 2021. They currently use anthropogenic materials sourced in Michigan to produce RNG that is transported across CEF pipeline grids.
There are financial incentives available today through both California’s low-carbon fuel standard program and federal renewable identification numbers credit, also known as renewable fuel standard credits.
Kamali added that environmental credits that come with RNG sourced from landfills, dairies, municipal solid waste and wastewater treatment plants could open up a supply of up to 82 billion cubic feet per year of RNG in California alone — that’s over 600 million gallons of fuel in diesel gallon equivalent.
“Either at parity or at a discount to conventional natural gas fuel, these credits will become increasingly important as industries across the United States and elsewhere continue to receive public mandates to increase the use of renewable energy sources,” she said.
If the city signs a contract with CEF for RNG, Kamali estimates the city could receive an annual $24,000 funding credit from the state for converting to RNG to fuel the city’s public transit vehicles.
“The way I look at it, the state of California extracts a lot of money from all of us to make programs like this work and if we don’t take this opportunity, we are letting all those dollars in taxes go to some other community,” City Manager Steve Schwabauer said.
Kamali said the pipeline will use the city’s existing infrastructure at the White Slough Wastewater Treatment plant to create RNG.