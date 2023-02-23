Five Lodi Police Department officers were promoted last week, with one making history for a second time in her career.
Regan Porteous was promoted to sergeant, the first woman in department history to earn the rank.
Porteous began her career as a cadet in 2016, and three years later, became the first woman in the department to join the SWAT team. That year, she received a citation for her work with the field evidence technician team, and in 2021, she earned the Officer of the Year Award.
During the awards ceremony that year, Chief Sierra Brucia said Porteous was a great asset to the department, taking on a variety of roles and duties that include detective, an Internet Crimes Against Children investigator, as well as a member of the Honor Guard and the Unmanned Aerial Systems and recruitment teams.
Porteous also took the lead in creating Zuecher, the department’s computer-aided dispatch program, which uses telecommunications and geographic display to support police dispatch and response functions.
She was promoted to corporal last April.
During her tenure with the department, Porteous has worked patrol and as a detective.
Porteous will continue her assignment in the patrol division, the department said.
Ricardo Garcia, most recently a lieutenant and the department’s public information officer, has been promoted to captain.
Garcia also males history with his promotion, becoming the first Hispanic captain for the department.
Garcia was hired in July 2007 and has worked various assignments, including patrol and investigations. He has served as a cadet advisor, a member of the Critical Incident and Negotiations Team, a board member and liaison for the Breakthrough Project, and a member of the recruitment team.
Along with leading the the public information officer/social media team, he oversees the traffic unit, community service officers, and school resource officers.
Garcia received citations in 2012 and 2018 for his roles in the investigations unit, and will assume command of the Support Services Division on March 6.
Joshua Redding has been with the department since 2004, and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
During his nearly two decades in Lodi, Redding has been a K9 handler and member of the investigations unit.
He has most recently served as the special investigations supervisor, worked with the Mobile Field Force Team, is on the Use of Force Committee, and implemented the department’s mentorship program.
He was named the 2012 Officer of the Year Award in 2012 for his “selfless dedication and commitment to his co-workers.
Jordan Lado was promoted to sergeant on Jan. 23. Lado began his law enforcement career nine years ago with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy before joining Lodi in 2015.
Since that time, he has worked patrol and has been a detective for both special investigations and AB109, probation enforcement units.
Lado has also been a field training officer and an assistant team leader of the SWAT unit. He was promoted to corporal in 2021.
Alberto Perez was also promoted on Jan. 23, to the rank of corporal.
Beginning his career as a cadet, he was hired by the department in 2014.
Perez has held numerous positions including patrol, a detective for both the special and general investigations units, a member of the bicycle unit, a cadet advisor, and a member of the Critical Incident Negotiations Team.
He has also been a member of the special enforcement team, and a field training officer. Perez earned a citation in 2018 for his work with the investigations unit.
