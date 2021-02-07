A Lodi Unified student has found a fun and creative way to spread smiles — and cozy feet — to seniors isolated during the pandemic.
Wearing a long pair of colorful socks with pineapples on them, 14-year-old Elle Gianelli stands by boxes in the family’s home containing 900 of the whimsical socks she is getting ready to distribute to area seniors.
“We are trying to make people, especially seniors, feel better about these uncertain times cause they don’t get to see their family,” said Gianelli, a student at Valley Robotics Academy.
A class trip to Lodi’s Solstice Senior Living during the seventh grade spurred Gianelli to start a Socks 4 Seniors fundraising campaign, to purchase the silly footwear. During the visit Gianelli’s class made Christmas wreaths with the seniors, and she said seeing the joy that brought to them inspired her to do more.
So Gianelli took something she’s already passionate about — silly socks — and decided to spread that joy to others.
“They make me smile every time I put them on, and especially the goofy ones. So I was thinking, why not bring my sense of security to them, and give them something to laugh about?” Gianelli said.
To date, about 700 seniors throughout Stockton and Lodi can be seen sporting socks with squirrels, turtles or colorful patterns on them, with many more on the way. Elle has about 900 pairs ready to be donated, with more coming in.
Each pair of socks is packaged in a box or a bag, along with a note about Gianelli and the project, with her contact information if the recipient wishes to respond.
She has received two letters from grateful seniors so far, including one from a senior who had received her socks while battling COVID-19.
“Oh my gosh, those socks made me so happy!” the senior wrote to Gianelli.
Gianelli’s mother, Rachelle, said she is very proud of her daughter.
“It warms my heart to see her doing something she’s passionate about,” Rachelle Gianelli said.