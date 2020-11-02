As the sun filtered through nearby trees and morning dew clung to the grass, over 70 volunteers spread out across the Ron Williamson Youth Activity Area to plant 27 trees on Saturday at Lodi Lake.
The project was a joint community effort between the City of Lodi, Lodi Tokay Rotary Club, Women of Words Book Club, the Randy Heinrich family, the Ron Williamson family, Eagle Scout candidate Samuel Flores and Scout volunteers.
The event was originally planned to take place on Arbor Day, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus, said Flores, who organized the event along with Tree Lodi President Steve Dutra.
As part of his Eagle Scout project, Flores arranged volunteers to aid in the event setup, the tree planting and chip placement, and the cleanup following the event. Flores, whose crew also provided snacks and a water station, will also be responsible for tree monitoring for three months, after which Tree Lodi will be responsible for watering and maintenance of the trees for three years.
“I decided to make this my project because I am a big nature person, and I do come to Lodi Lake,” Flores said, adding that he often brings his niece, Zelda Rose Suarez, with him. “She loves it,” he said.
In the coming years, he looks forward to returning and seeing the growth of the trees.
“Right now they’re all seedlings, and these trees are going to grow really big, and I’d like to look back and say ‘I planted those trees.’ It’s going to mean a lot,” Flores said proudly.
Near the playground area in the youth area, three special trees were planted as a memorial to Ron Williamson, Lodi’s former parks and rec director who died last July.
Once the memorial plaque for Williamson is ready, a dedication of the trees will be held.
As the trees were being planted, the group of volunteers gathered around Williamson’s widow Suzie and her son Scott, who was joined by his wife, Lara, and their two children Cade, 12, and Avery, 13.
After Suzie Williamson thanked everyone for coming, people shared warm memories of her late husband.
She was very touched by the trees planted in her husband’s honor.
“This is a wonderful, wonderful tribute. Far beyond,” she said.
She said the October glory maple was planted because Ron loved the colorful trees. Two sycamores were also planted in his honor.
“It means the world. It’s a wonderful honor and I wish he was here to enjoy it. These trees will be such a tribute. I’ll be here often,” she said.