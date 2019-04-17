Responding to a state mandate, the City of Lodi has adopted a plan to capture more trash that makes it into the city’s storm drain system.
Noel Liner, an engineer at the city’s water treatment plant, gave a presentation to the Lodi City Council and city staff during Tuesday’s shirtsleeve session at Carnegie Forum.
Liner introduced two types of trash capture systems — a high-capacity system and a catch-basin system — that the city could install as it deploys a strategy to meet the mandate.
High-capacity systems are flow-through structures with a settling or separation unit to remove sediments, floatables, and other pollutants. Hydrodynamic separators come in many sizes with some small enough to fit in conventional manholes.
“These in-line systems are cleaned using vacuum trucks to pump out trash, sediment, and water that has collected at the bottom. The trash is usually collected and taken to landfills,” Liner said. “This system is generally for high-flow devices that can be designed to fit the needs of the city.”
The catch-basin systems use inserts that are installed inside storm drains. These filters can block trash as small as 5 millimeters from entering stormwater intake pipes.
“These devices tend to be 16 inches wide and 3 to 7 feet deep,” Liner said.
The catch basins will be cleaned out quarterly to prevent the basins from overflowing with waste, Liner said.
“I can see that a quarterly cleaning would make sense in the summer months, but during the winter months, it might not,” Councilman Doug Kuehne said.
Liner responded to Kuehne’s inquiry by pointing out that much of the leaf fall that is expected to bombard the sewer drains during the winter months is mitigated by the city sweeper and the city leaf removal program.
The city will work with the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District as it begins the process of installing the capture systems.
When the trash capture program was first piloted in Alameda County officials found that the catch-basin inserts became breeding grounds for mosquitoes because of the marshland environment and the proximity to fresh water.
“We will be working with vector control to ensure the mosquito population stays under control,” Liner said.
The first expected rollout for the capture systems will be this summer. The city will install a few capture systems and begin the reporting process, Liner said.
During his presentation, Liner highlighted seven high-capacity systems and 16 supplementary catch-basin inserts that the city would install over the next 10 years.
“How will the city capture the monies to support this project if this is an unfunded state mandate?” Councilman Bob Johnson asked.
Funding for the project was accounted in the recent utility rate increase, according to Lodi Public Works Director Charles Swimley.
“We anticipated the funding for this project when we put together our financial plan that will cover the next 10 years,” Swimley said.
Swimley said the most expensive phase of deploying the systems will cost the city $750,000. The city is required by the state to complete the installation of the capture systems by 2030.