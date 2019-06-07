LODI — Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, honored One-Eighty Teen Center as his Assembly District Nonprofit of the Year.
The teen center, at 17 W. Lockeford St. in Lodi, has served the Lodi community since 2002. One-Eighty offers outreach in the form of gang-prevention, life skills classes, counseling, afterschool programs and more to youths and families in the local area. The center also runs Mobile One-Eighty, a mobile home equipped with a skate shop, café and Internet lounge and staffed by youth mentors.
Cooper says the nonprofit has stayed true to its mission of providing teens a place to play combined with purposeful activities, mentorships, and supports systems.
One-Eighty Teen Center was presented with a Resolution during a special ceremony on the State Assembly floor.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Ballet students to perform ‘Don Quixote’
LODI — The students of the City of Lodi Ballet program will perform “Don Quixote: A Spanish Fantasy.” The ballet follows the story of a man who believes he is a knight as he works to ensure two young lovers make it to their marriage.
Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 209-333-5550 or visit www.loditickets.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Chill and grill by the vines at Van Ruiten
LODI — Van Ruiten Family Winery invites hungry Lodians to come out for its eighth annual BBQ Rib & Tri-Tip Cookoff this Saturday.
Twenty-five teams will compete for top barbecue honors, with drinks and food available for purchase. Live music will be provided by the Dirty Pillow Band, and there will be a raffle. Proceeds from the event will benefit Applied Behavior Consultants, Inc.
Get ready to eat from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the winery, 340 W. Highway 12, Lodi. For more information, call 209-334-5722 or visit www.vrwinery.com.
— Kyla Cathey
S.J. Sheriff’s Office announces death of K9 Haakon
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Haakon Thursday morning. Haakon worked with his partner Deputy Stillman for nearly 7 years.
— Oula Miqbel