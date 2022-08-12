Star-Spangled show: Greenwood among Grape Festival headliners

The 2021 Lodi Grape Festival was the first major event in the region to return after the state reopened from the COVID-19 pandemic, and attendance exceeded expectations.
This year, Grape Festival manager Mark Armstrong is hoping even more people come out for the event, which begins Sept. 15.
“Last year’s attendance was amazing,” he said. “We were crowded every single day. I don’t know how far our records go back for attendance so I don’t know if I can really compare past festivals. But I think last year we had record crowds.”
While some events can have hiccups after taking a hiatus, Armstrong said there were little to no problems at last year’s festival.
“I’m taking a look at what other festivals and fairs are doing, and they’re just going all out, full-blown, back-to-normal,” he said. “I've got to think that we’re going to have another good year.”
The only thing Armstrong is worried about this year is the heat. With temperatures climbing into the triple digits all summer, he said he’ll be keeping a close eye on weather reports as September nears. According to www.accuweather.com, a private weather service, temperatures during the festival, which ends Sept. 18, are projected to be in the mid-90s.
“There are a lot of things we have control over, but the weather isn’t one of them,” Armstrong said. “When it is hot, people come out at night, and that’s when our headliners will take the stage, which is good. But anything under the 90s (in degrees) is what we’re looking for. Unfortunately, beggars can’t be choosy, so we cant’ do anything about that.”
If temperatures do climb above 100 degrees by Sept. 15 and patrons come out at night, they’ll be treated to an iconic headlining musical act, as well as a crowd favorite.
Country music artist Lee Greenwood, best known for the hit “God Bless the USA,” will take to the Michelob Ultra Stage on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Greenwood’s hit will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, and has been in the top five on the country music charts three times in 1991, 2001 and 2003, the only song in any musical genre to achieve that feat.
Booking the country music legend, Armstrong said, happened by chance.
“It just came across my desk one day,” he said. “I received this note that he was in the area looking for dates to perform. He was going to be in the Tahoe at that time, and wanted to do some other fairs and events.”
Popular Beatles tribute band The Fab Four will take the same stage on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., featuring three costume changes that represent every era of the group’s career.
The band was booked to play the 2020 festival, but when the pandemic forced events to shut down, Armstrong pushed their performance to 2021.
However, the group scheduled another performance last year and promised they would return in 2022.
With note-for-note live renditions of classics such as “Can’t Buy me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Twist and Shout,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude,” Armstrong said he believes The Fab Four is the Best Beatles tribute on the circuit.
Headlining on the Michelob Ultra Stage opening night is Long Time Band, the premier tribute to Boston.
All of Boston’s greatest hits will be played, including “More Than a Felling,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Peace of Mind,” “Smokin” and “Amanda.”
Closing out the festival on Sept. 18 is the Outlaw Mariachi Los Charros of Rock de Califas, Los Angeles’ premier rock Mariachi band that blends music with humor for the ultimate experience.
A new feature this year, Armstrong said, is a stage dedicated to performers who typically traverse the festival grounds.
Perennial festival performers such as Skip “The Balloon Man” Banks and the Lodi Community Band will perform on the Foster Lumber Stage, while Washboard Willie and Sleightly Amazing take the Harrah’s of Northern California Stage.
In addition, festival favorites such as Fleetwood Mac tribute band Mystic Moon, Funky Tim & the Merlots and Valley Roots will take the Vaz Brothers Stage.
This year’s festival theme is “Taking Flight,” and Armstrong said there will be demonstrations and exhibits featuring animals and mechanics that fly.
Members of the Sandhill Crane Festival will present information on the Sandhill crane, and a remote-control plane club will showcase some of their aircraft.
There will also be a live bat exhibit with a handful of the nocturnal flying mammals.
“I’m kind of seeing that COVID has caused everyone to start over,” Armstrong said. “Things that couldn’t come out last year, like the petting zoo, are all coming back. We’ll have a few new food booths, and all our features coming out. I think people are getting back to normal.”
For more information about the 2022 Grape Festival, visit www.grapefestival.com.
