Lockeford residents will get their first glimpse at a proposed housing development on North Tully Road this week.
The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Committee will discuss a pre-application from Kautz Row Crop Farms PTP during its Thursday meeting.
According to San Joaquin County Community Development Department documents, Kautz Row Crop Farms intends to rezone six properties located at 19390 N. Tully Road and then subdivide them into 349 residential lots for single-family homes.
The project site is on the east side of Tully Road and 650 feet south of East Hammond Street.
The community development department said recommendations and comments of the project must be submitted by July 8.
A public hearing with the San Joaquin County Planning Commission has not been scheduled.
The Lockeford MAC meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
The Community Development Department has also received pre-application documents from Dillon & Murphy Engineering for a development in Woodbridge.
The applicant proposes to rezone a 15.16-acre parcel near West Woodbridge Road and West Lucas Road from agriculture urban reserve to very low density residential.
The parcel would be subdivided into 27 lots ranging in size from 17,000 square feet to 34,432 square feet, according to community development department reports.
A pump station on one of the subdivided parcels will remain. Sewer, storm and water services will be provided by the Woodbridge Sanitary District.
The project will be accessed through a proposed 50-foot, 1.3-acre easement, as well as a vehicle bridge over the Woodbridge Irrigation Canal east of the site.
A proposed access road will connect to the easement and West Rivermist Drive.
Recommendations and comments must be submitted to the community development department by June 29. A public hearing to discuss the project at the San Joaquin County Planning Commission has not been scheduled.
