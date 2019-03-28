A transient woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night, after being struck by a train behind the Lodi Train Depot.
According to Lodi Police Sgt. Carlos Fuentes, officers responded to the train depot on Pine Street after receiving a call that a woman had been struck by a train at approximately 8:09 p.m. Thursday, and arrived to find a woman complaining of pain in her arm.
“She’s one of our local transients,” Fuentes said.
The woman is believed to have stuck her arm out as the train passed, police said, and was taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.