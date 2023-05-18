Pinball wizards from across the state will be “flipping out” in Lodi this Friday when the annual Golden State Pinball Festival returns.
This is the fourth year the festival has been held at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, attracting thousands of pinball aficionados, as well as newcomers to the game.
Event organizer Eric Nuff said the Golden State Pinball Association, as well as the World of Wonders Science Museum, an event co-sponsor, are excited to be able to present the festival again, which is expected be well attended this year.
“Last year, we didn’t have high expectations,” he said. “COVID was still prevalent, and we were concerned that because we were on the other side of the pandemic, (people) would be hesitant about going out.”
Neff said fortunately, nobody in attendance at last year’s festival contracted the virus, which gave the association and the WOW Museum a good bit of confidence heading into 2023.
Organizers will continue to take COVID precautions this year, Nuff said, as hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the festival grounds.
“We’re already receiving a much better response to game sign-ups before the event,” he said. “The number of games we have so far is 295, and that’s 10% higher than last year. And that doesn’t include gamers who show up the day of and sign their machines in.”
Some of the highlighted games that will be available to play include “The Godfather” from Jersey Jack, Inc., and the James Bond 007 60th Anniversary machine from Stern, both of which are brand new to the pinball world.
In addition, newcomers American Pinball will debut its Galactic Tank Force game at the festival as well.A new feature to this year’s fest ival will be the Home Brew Hideout, located in Chardonnay Hall.
“This is where people can use machines the owners created,” Neff said. “They either started off as existing machines and the owners gave them new brandings, or new artwork or machinery, or they built completely from scratch. Everything you play in the Home Brew Hideout was created by the owners.”
One example of a home brew creation will be the “Kill Bill” machine. Neff said a group of three pinball fanatics created a machine for each of the nine characters in the Quentin Tarantino film of which the game is based.
The festival opens at 1 p.m. Friday, and the pinball weekend officially kicks off with an opening dinner later that day.
Those participating in the festival’s pinball tournament will be allowed inside at 10 a.m. The tournament will last until 10 p.m. that night.
It’s Saturday that will be the biggest day of the festival, as doors open at 10 a.m. and close at midnight. The day will start with a 10 a.m. swap meet and a silent auction, both of which will last all day.
A pinball machine raffle will be held at 5:30 p.m.
On the final day of the festival doors open at 9 a.m., and includes a 4:30 p.m. pinball machine raffle.
There will also be raffles for various other prizes on Saturday and Sunday as well.
Saturday and Sunday tournaments will both begin at 10 a.m.
Pinball-related merchandise, as well as parts and machinery for those looking to build their own games, will also be on hand.
