Lodi students paint rocks as reward for reading

When Nancy Brakensiek, a substitute teacher for Lodi Unified School District, began teaching the Reading 180 class at George Washington Elementary School at the beginning of the school year, she learned that her 16 fourth-graders were reading at least two grade levels below where they should be.

“At the beginning of the year, we, as a class, named our room ‘Reading Rocks!’ with the idea of using the decorating of a rock as an incentive for the kids,” Brakensiek said. “The kids know that now that they have completed a book and a reading log, they will be rewarded with the opportunity to decorate a rock. That rock will stay in the classroom as a reminder of their hard work and commitment to reading.”