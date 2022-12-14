Local officer Matt Lenzi earns state honor for his service

Lodi area resident Undersheriff Matt Lenzi was recently awarded the sixth annual Second-in-Command “John Sully” Memorial Award by the California State Sheriffs’ Association.
Sheriff Patrick Withrow made the presentation at the sheriff’s office in French Camp last month. “This award is intended to honor a second-in-command who demonstrates outstanding performance, and to honor the memory of Sonoma County former Undersheriff John Sully, who answered the call,” said Withrow at the ceremony.
It is a great honor to get an award like that,” says Lenzi. “It’s not about me, but more of a reflection on the sheriff and his leadership.” He says Withrow nominated Lenzi for the statewide award.
Lenzi graduated from Tokay High and began his career at the sheriff’s office in 1999 as a correctional officer assigned to the jail. He was subsequently hired as a deputy by the department upon his graduation from the Modesto Police Academy, where he received the top cadet award. He was assigned to the patrol division and worked for Lathrop Police Services until 2006, at which time he was promoted to detective.
Lenzi became sergeant in 2008, supervising several patrol teams. He also worked in the Case management Unit, overseeing the department’s defensive tactics program.
He was also a member of the sheriff’s S.W.A.T. team for nine years. Lenzi was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, assigned to the pratol division as the administrative lieutenant. Some of his duties included oversight of the Sheriff’s Team of Active Retired Seniors (STARS) program, crime analysis unit, court liaison, and mobile law enforcement center.
In 2016 Lenzi made captain and directed the professional standards division before becoming commander of the patrol division. Three years later he would be promoted to undersheriff, becoming second-in-command to the sheriff.
Lenzi graduated from Sacramento State University in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, session 265, in Quantico, Virginia. He obtained an executive development Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certificate, and is a graduate of POST Command College, session 65.
Lenzi received the Mayor’s Medal of Distinction Award from the City of Lathrop; the Americas Most Wanted Heroes award; S.W.A.T. Officer of the Year award; and Officer of the Year, San Joaquin County, from the Italian Athletic Club, among other honors.
Sheriff Withrow cited Lenzi’s calm demeanor and extensive knowledge of departmental procedures and law enforcement tactics as reasons for his success in the positions he’s held with the department.
“Undersheriff Lenzi’s trusted guidance, unfiltered advice, and steadfast loyalty to the sheriff, the entire staff at the sheriff’s office, the San Joaquin County community, and his family have shown what true leadership is,” says the department’s social media page.
Lenzi says of himself, “We just sit in the chair and we do the best we can while we’re here.” He says it’s all about problem-solving and that he and the sheriff “try to find people to put us in a position to solve the problems people care about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.