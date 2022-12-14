Local officer Matt Lenzi earns state honor for his service

San Joaquin County Undersheriff Matt Lenzi, a local resident, was recently awarded the Second-in-Command “John Sully” Memorial Award.

 Courtesy photograph

Lodi area resident Undersheriff Matt Lenzi was recently awarded the sixth annual Second-in-Command “John Sully” Memorial Award by the California State Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Patrick Withrow made the presentation at the sheriff’s office in French Camp last month. “This award is intended to honor a second-in-command who demonstrates outstanding performance, and to honor the memory of Sonoma County former Undersheriff John Sully, who answered the call,” said Withrow at the ceremony.