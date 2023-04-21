LODI — The Lodi Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 to 3 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based the number of impaired driving-related crashes that have occurred there. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.