LODI — The Lodi Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 to 3 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at an undisclosed location within the city limits.
DUI checkpoint locations are determined based the number of impaired driving-related crashes that have occurred there. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
The Lodi Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Changing Faces’ Pop-up Plays return with ‘Peter Pan’
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company presents its seventh Pop Up Play, “Peter Pan,” from April 22 through June 11. The play is scheduled to be performed at 17 locations, including a public performance at St. Jorge Winery, 22769 N. Bender Road, Acampo.
Parkinson’s disease support group to meet on May 1
LODI — A Parkinson’s disease support group meeting for patients and caregivers will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, at the north end of GracePoint Church, 801 S. Lower Sacramento Road, Lodi. Enter at the Tokay Street gate.
For more information, call Robin Bray at 209-269-1080 or Maureen Olsen at 209-329-1185.
S.J. Office of Education to host WorkAbility Farmers Market
STOCKTON — Students in special education programs throughout San Joaquin County will sell produce and plants grown in school gardens and crafts made in the classroom at the WorkAbility Farmers Market, held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education, 2707 Transworld Drive, Stockton. Transactions are cash-only.
WorkAbility I is a state program that provides students ages 12 to 22 with vocational services, and places students 16 and older in paid positions with local employers.
The middle and high school students and young adults participating in the farmers market learn valuable skills preparing products for sale and by interacting with customers.
Date changed for Lodi vice mayor’s round table meeting
LODI — City of Lodi Vice Mayor Lisa Craig will host a residents’ round table from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the LOEL Center, 105 S. Washington St., Lodi. The date was changed from Wednesday to Monday.
Michael Fields, executive director of the Wellness Center of San Joaquin County’s Peer Recovery Services, will discuss the mental health challenges of the homeless, children and others in the Lodi community.
