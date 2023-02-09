The Lodi Art Hop will be a quarterly event in 2023 and will be held at Veterans Plaza in downtown, the Lodi Arts Commission recently announced.
The first event will be held on April 15 — themed World Art Day — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans Plaza is located at 305 W. Pine St.
“This new centralized location will provide more opportunities for artists and art lovers to get involved, experience the arts community, and discover new things,” the Lodi Arts Commission wrote in a Facebook post. “We will be adding a few new features to the 2023 Lodi Art Hop, such as art demonstrations, musical and dramatic performances, interactive art for all ages, and food vendors to provide even more opportunities for engagement and learning.”
The rest of the 2023 Art Hop schedule is as follows:
• Midsummer Art Hop, Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Night Market, Saturday, Aug. 19, 6 to 10 p.m. (location has not been finalized).
• All Fall Art Hop, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The City of Lodi is seeking bold and original designs that call attention to the waterways, reducing pollution and protecting our local ecosystem while beautifying the downtown landscape. This pilot project artwork will be displayed on three storm drains in high-traffic areas, as determined by the City of Lodi.
This opportunity is open to all practicing professional and emerging artists and design teams residing in Lodi and surrounding areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.