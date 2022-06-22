STOCKTON — San Joaquin County and Dignity Health have announced Richard Castro as the new CEO of San Joaquin General Hospital (SJGH).
Approved by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on June 7 by a 4-0 vote, the appointment of Castro is the first step forward in a joint venture in which Dignity Health will provide assistance in the management of day-to-day administration of the County's only designated public hospital and help conduct its operations.
Castro brings more than 30 years of experience in hospital operations and leadership. He came to SJGH from Whittier Hospital Medical Center (AHMC), where he served as CEO for nearly 10 years. During his tenure with Whittier Hospital Medical Center, he helped improve the quality of patient care and financial performance, including improving Leapfrog health scores from an F to an A and providing double-digit earnings over the last eight years.
Castro received his MBA from The Paul Merage School of Business, Healthcare Executive, at the University of California, Irvine.
“Mr. Castro is well-suited to help SJGH meet its obligations financially, provide continued quality health care, conduct its operations more efficiently, and expand services for San Joaquin County residents — especially during unprecedented times and changes in the healthcare environment,” said San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Winn.
No stranger to Dignity Health, Castro served as CEO of Arroyo Grande Community Hospital for 10 years and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo as director of laboratory services, both part of Dignity Health’s Southern California Division.
Castro begins his position as CEO of SJGH on July 11, taking over for David Culberson who served for over a decade, navigating operations through many changes, including the implementation of new clinical and financial systems, a Level II Trauma Center, and the expansion of a new hospital wing.
