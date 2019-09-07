The prospect of a valet service could become a reality as a new Downtown restaurant, The Brick House, advocates for a luxury dining experience.
The family-owned Italian-American fusion restaurant is set to open later this month at the intersection of Elm and School streets.
Before opening, the restaurant’s owners requested that the city allow them to establish a valet parking service that they would offer their customers.
The Brick House has another location in Elk Grove that offers valet services.
The Lodi City Council will be given a presentation during next Tuesday’s shirtsleeve meeting outlining the specifics of restaurant’s request.
“Our Downtown is robust enough to attract substantial restaurants that stand out and offer valet service,” Public Works Director Charles Swimley said.
The valet station proposed by The Brick House would be the first in Lodi.
Swimley said the city is proposing that public parking spaces on the corner of Elm and Sacramento streets be converted into valet attendant stalls.
The proposed service would operate from Thursday to Sunday between the hours of 3 to 11 p.m. There will be three valet attendants manning the stalls.
The proposed parking lot is located on Locust Street and consists of 28 parking spaces.
“The valet is expected to service 30 to 60 vehicles an evening, which will reduce congestion on the streets in downtown and increase patronage in the area because people won’t struggle to find parking,” Swimley said.
Public Works staff is proposing that if city council approves the use of valet service in Downtown that Lodi Municipal Code be amended to institute valet parking regulations.
“Our code is somewhat modeled after the city of Sacramento. We are using that as an outline for how we would establish the valet guidelines,” Swimley said.
If approved by the council, the use of valet will be based on a permit program that will limit valet services to downtown where the parking spaces are available.
“We will look at each request on a case-by-case basis,” Swimley said.
Representatives from the restaurant and valet company will be available at Tuesday’s meeting to answer council and public comments, according to Swimley.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 7 a.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St.