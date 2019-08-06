STOCKTON -- Environmental Health and Public Health officials are urging swimmers, boaters, and recreational water users to avoid contact with blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, when going near waters in reservoirs, rivers, creeks, lagoons, lakes and ponds.
The algae blooms may produce toxins that can present a health hazard to humans and animals.
Exposure to the algae can cause rash or skin irritations in humans, as well as allergy-like reactions, stomach problems, liver damage and numb or tingling appendages and fingers.
Animals can experience weakness, difficulty breathing, convulsions, vomiting and diarrhea or even death.
Officials with the state’s Environmental Health Department will be going to marinas across San Joaquin County to post signs urging residents to be aware of any presence of the algae.
For more information, visit https://mywater quality.ca.gov/habs/do.
— Wes Bowers