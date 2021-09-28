STOCKTON — Lodi City Councilman Shakir “Shak” Khan was formally arraigned in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon on gambling, money laundering and tax evasion charges stemming from an arrest last year.
Khan appeared before Judge Ronald Northup at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and was charged with additional counts of Employment Development Department fraud.
He appeared alongside Kazir Khan, and both men were released on their own recognizance.
Both will reappear before Northup on Oct. 26 with Mohammed Khan, who will be facing his first arraignment upon his arrival to the country from Pakistan, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said.
“Cases involving money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion are very complex and require an inordinate amount of resources to prove,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a media statement Tuesday.
“Integrity matters, the truth matters, and our office prosecutes those who prey on and take advantage of marginalized communities,” she said.
This is a developing story.