LODI — The Lodi Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 in room 6 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.
The featured speaker will be chapter president Hugh Litfin, son of Robert and Pauline Litfin. He will give an oral and historical account of the Litfin family and life living in Poland (Prussia) before and during World War II, experiencing many hardships before he and his family immigrated to America in 1952. The general public is invited to attend.
Lodi Night! to be held at Lodi High School
LODI — Lodi High School will host Lodi Night!, an orientation and department information event for the class of 2027, at 6 p.m. tonight in the Meehleis Gym, 3 S. Pacific Ave., Lodi.
Parents and students are invited to discuss course content and requirements. Teachers and counselors will be present to answer questions.
Three injured in Highway 12 crash
TERMINOUS — At 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, Woodbridge Fire District crews responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 12 at the Terminous Bridge.
Four vehicles were involved in the collision, and three people were transported to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, reports state. Crews were on scene until about 11:07 p.m., the fire district said.
S.J. Superior Court seeks Grand Jury applicants
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Superior Court is seeking applicants to serve on
the 2023-24 San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury. The deadline to apply is March 17.
Members of the 2023-24 Civil Grand Jury will begin serving July 1.
The Grand Jury is comprised of 19 citizens who investigate the functions and operations of governmental bodies, agencies and public officials within the county, as well as investigate complaints received from the public.
Past reports have focused on juvenile group homes, community college and school districts, jail operations, special districts and housing authorities.
Applicants must be able to work in-person and have the ability to work remotely via telephonic or video appearance. They must be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen who has lived in San Joaquin County for at least one year, possess sufficient knowledge of the English language, and may not currently be serving as a trial juror or elected public official.
San Joaquin County begins work on new D.A. offices
STOCKTON — San Joaquin County demolished the former In-Shape building at 6 S. El Dorado St. in Stockton this week to begin construction of improvements to the new San Joaquin County District Attorney Offices.
The property and adjacent parking lot includes nearly 87,200 square feet of usable space and sits on about 1 1/2 acres.
Construction will include parking garage improvements, upgrades to existing lighting options, information technology infrastructure upgrades, workspace construction, and upgrades to modernize the existing building management systems.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of the building for $11 million in 2021. The project is expected to cost $25 million. Once completed, the building will house nearly 320 employees.
