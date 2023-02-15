LODI — The Lodi Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 in room 6 at the First Baptist Church, 267 N. Mills Ave., Lodi.

The featured speaker will be chapter president Hugh Litfin, son of Robert and Pauline Litfin. He will give an oral and historical account of the Litfin family and life living in Poland (Prussia) before and during World War II, experiencing many hardships before he and his family immigrated to America in 1952. The general public is invited to attend.