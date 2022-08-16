San Joaquin Delta College announced this week that it is making some of its classes available in Lodi.
The college and World of Wonders Science Museum are partnering to offer six general education courses for the fall semester, beginning next Monday.
“We’re really excited,” museum president and CEO Sally Snyde said. “This is something we’ve talked about for years. We have our south classroom, and it would be perfect for night courses.”
Five of the six courses Delta will be offering — college algebra, reading and composition, psychology, probability/statistics, and reading and composition with support — will be held in the evening hours, Monday through Thursday.
The sixth course — precalculus — will be held in the afternoon.
All will be held in the WoW Museum’s classroom, located on the southern end of its 2 N. Sacramento St. location.
“It’s fantastic because we’re both institutions with missions to offer more educational opportunities,” Snyde said. “This is a win-win-for everybody and a perfect relationship.”
Delta spokesman Alex Breitler said the college has partnered with other Lodi businesses and organizations in the past to offer classes to north county residents.
The last time the school offered classes in the north county was 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in 2020, put the ability to offer classes in hiatus.
“This is a great opportunity for working adults with 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. jobs,” he said. “And it’s great for high school or college students looking to get ahead with some general ed classes, because they cover a broad interest of topics for some folks.”
Breitler said the partnership is the first step in re-examining the possibility of creating a new campus in northern San Joaquin County.
The college has considered building a satellite campus in Lodi or Galt since the passage of its Measure L bond in 2004.
Sites considered have included 140 acres off East Liberty Road neat Highway 99 in Galt, as well as four pieces of property between the Mokelumne River and east Highway 12.
“The World of Wonders is all about education,” Breitler said. “We are of course different types of institutions, but there is compatibility between the two groups. And this is Delta’s commitment to the north county. We realize there’s a need for better access to our programs in the north county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.