Just a month after the deadline for candidates to file for San Joaquin County Supervisor, Woodbridge Crossing owner Steve Ding so far boasts the largest warchest in his bid for District 4.
Ding filed a Form 460 Ñ which details total contributions received and expenditures made, as well as cash on hand Ñ on Dec. 31.
As of that date, he had amassed $81,009.
Some of his donors between July 1 and De. 31 have included Diede Construction. Collins Electric Company, Silva trucking and Spanos Family management, all donating $1,000.
Since then, Ding has filed a number of Form 497 papers, which lists contributions received. As of April 11, he had received $35,300 in donations.
Some of his donors since Dec. 31 include Weibel Incorporated and Vino Farms, both of which contributed $2,500. The San Joaquin County Correctional Officers Association donated $4,900.
Behind him is Steve Colangelo, who as of Dec. 31 had $17,050 on hand, according to the Form 460 he filed at that time. Since then, heÕs received $6,500 in contributions.
Weibel Incorporated has also donated to his campaign with $2,500.
Between July 1 and Dec. 31, Colangelo received contributions from Drivon Consulting, Golden Bear Insurance Company, and the New Stockton Speedway, all of which contributed $1,000, $4,900 and $2,500, respectively.
Paul Brennan reported having $4,478 on hand as of Dec. 31, receiving $3,500 in donations since that time.
The San Joaquin County Probation Officers Association contributed $1,000 to BrennanÕs campaign, as did TM Auto Traders of Lodi.
In addition, the Sacramento County Probation Officers Association donated $1,500.
Nancy St. Clair has not filed a form 460 as of yet, but has filed a handful of Form 497 papers, reporting $5,000 in contributions so far.
Both the Harry S. Truman Club of San Joaquin County and the San Joaquin County Democratic Central Committee donated $1,500 to St. ClairÕs campaign.
Lodi City councilman Doug Kuehne and former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore have yet to file either their Form 460 or Form 497 papers, according to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters OfficeÕs campaign finance portal.
To view candidate filings, visit www.sjgov.org/department/rov/Candidate.
