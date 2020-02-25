When Lodi firefighters arrived at On-Line Printing & Graphics on Monday evening, smoke was billowing out of the company’s front door.
Lodi Fire had received multiple calls, starting at 6:02 p.m., that the business at 219 E. Kettleman Lane was burning on Monday. By 6:20, they had the blaze under control.
“The crews did a great job,” Battallion Chief Shane Langone of Lodi Fire Station 1 said.
The fire appeared to have started in a debris pile alongside the building, between On-Line Printing and a neighboring upholstery store, he said.
“It basically burned up the wall — it was a brick wall — up to the roll-up door and inside,” he said.
The fire then reached a storage area inside the business.
On-scene with four tenders and a ladder truck, the Lodi firefighters had the blaze mopped up quickly, but not before moderate damage was done to the building’s exterior. The interior had some damage as well, both from the fire and the water used to extinguish it, Langone said.
The upholstery store was undamaged.
An ambulance was on-scene as a precaution, but no injuries were reported. Westbound Kettleman Lane was briefly closed as crews knocked down the blaze, but had partially reopened by 7:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Langone said.