On the heels of approving increased water rates, which took effect this month, garbage collection fees will rise in two weeks.
The Lodi City Council on Wednesday night unanimously adopted a 3.24% increase to garbage collection fees, which were preapproved as part of the franchise agreement with Central Valley Waste Services.
“We’ve gone through this every year,” Councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “It’s contractual, we have to do it. I’ve asked (staff), ‘If we don’t, what’s going to happen?’ We have to do it. The CPI index in San Francisco is higher than it is here.”
According to Wednesday’s staff report, the council had two options, one of which was to raise rates equal to just 80% of the annual change in the Consumer Price Index for customers in the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose area.
The Consumer Price Index is a measure of the average change over time in prices paid for goods and services by urban consumers in various geographic areas.
City staff said the annual change in CPI is 3.211%, and 80% of that would be a 2.569% rise in collection rate costs.
However, with a .854% increase in gate fees at the North County Landfill, where Central Valley Waste Services currently deposits Lodi’s garbage, total rate increases will equal 3.42%, staff said.
Gate fees at the landfill increased from $43.47 per ton in 2020 to $45.68 on Jan. 1, 2022, staff said.
The council’s second option was to increase rates by 100% of the CPI.
Council members chose the first option.
Staff said that for most residential customers who have one 35-gallon trash bin, rates will only increase by $1.01 a month.
According to the fee schedule included in Wednesday’s staff report, residents with two trash bins will see increases of $2.53 per month.
Residents with one 64-gallon trash bin will see an increase of $1.52 a month, while those with a 96-gallon bin will see an increase of $3.32,
according to the fee schedule.
The increases do not include standard-sized recycling bins or yard waste bins. However, if residents have four or more 64-gallon recycling bins or 96-gallon yard waste bins, they will see increases of 55 cents for each bin.
“I know it’s by contract, but I want to remind you you’re facing an unprecedented inflation in the last 40 years,” resident Alex Aliferis said during public comment. “It is a huge increase. I remember in 2006 or 2007 ... the gas prices rose high around this rate, and guess what happened? The economy (tanked) in 2008. I’m not saying its going to be close to (today), but I’m just letting you know I think it’s a lot worse.”
Last month, the council unanimously approved increasing water rates by 2% for 2022, effective March 1, with an additional increase of 3% in 2023. However, it was the first time the city had increased water rates in two years.
The complete garbage collection fee schedule can be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/lodi2022 garbage.
