Ag engineer comes to Lodi to showcase the future of farming

An Iowa-based engineer is touring California for the next two weeks to showcase a new innovation in farming: an autonomous, electric tractor.

Tom Boe, president and CEO of Amos Power, made his first of two stops in the Lodi appellation Thursday at Heritage Oak Winery to give winegrape growers a glimpse of his A4 Row Crop Tractor.