Ag engineer comes to Lodi to showcase the future of farming

An Iowa-based engineer is touring California for the next two weeks to showcase a new innovation in farming: an autonomous, electric tractor.
Tom Boe, president and CEO of Amos Power, made his first of two stops in the Lodi appellation Thursday at Heritage Oak Winery to give winegrape growers a glimpse of his A4 Row Crop Tractor.
“A lot of people ask me ‘are you replacing workers?’ The reality is the workers have quit coming,” he said. “And we’ve reached a point where we need to come up with solutions that replace the people that used to do all the work.”
The A4 Row Crop Tractor is one of two models Boe’s company designs. It is fully autonomous, meaning there is no driver. In addition, its frame also does not include a transmission or differential.
“We set out to build a fully autonomous tractor, and while doing that, we had to evaluate what type of power we were going to use,” Bow said. “When we came to the conclusion that electric power was the answer ... it’s just a very simple method of running a vehicle. You have batteries, electric motors, and a system (in which) about 50% of the tractor is no longer used.”
The tractor’s main unit is roughly 10.5 feet in length, with nearly half of its front end used to house the battery. It’s more than 6 feet wide and 4.5 feet tall, set on a pair of tracks and weighs a total of 6,500 pounds.
It reaches a top speed of 8.5 miles an hour with 85 horsepower.
Charging takes about eight hours and can run between four and eight hours once operational. Boe said his team is investigating a DC fast charging method using a small solar power docking area that could potentially charge the tractor in nearly two hours.
Boe said if growers have mapped their vineyards or surveyed all their rows, his team can import the data into the tractor’s field-mapping system, and then the vineyard’s perimeter will be plotted with software similar to Google maps.
The A3 Vineyard tractor, the company’s other model, has the same capabilities as the A4, but is nearly 10 feet in length, nearly four feet wide, and nearly five feet in height.
Both models cost $185,000 to purchase.
Currently, the company has 10 tractors available for the spring, and Boe said they will be used as a beta test to work out any kinks and ensure future models work properly.
The hope is that full production of the A4 and A3 models will be underway by 2024. Boe said he’s also hoping to begin working with local ag equipment dealers for retail sales by that time as well.
“We’re so in the infancy of electric power in ag vehicles, there’s going to be a lot of very quick development coming soon,” he said. “I would say there are 10 to 15 companies heading in this direction. It’s just trying to find that foothold of what’s going really sell to see who starts copying who.”
Boe started his tour of the California ag community on Oct. 22 in Fresno. Heritage Oak Winery was the fourth of stop of 15 planned through Nov. 11.
He made a second stop in Lodi at Oak Farm Vineyards on Friday, and will head to UC Davis on Monday.
So far, Boe said reception toward the electric tractors and been mixed.
“There are some people really excited about electric, and there are some people really excited about autonomy,” he said. “And we’re trying to get the foothold in both. Fully autonomous is going to be a change. Fully electric is going to be a change. And getting people to understand the drawbacks and negatives versus the positives ... there’s a lot of positives, as an engineer, to work with electric power.”
Bow said the tractors’ uses aren’t just limited to winegrapes, as he’s used it to plant corn and soybeans on his own farm in Iowa.
Heritage Oak owner Tom Hoffman said the tractors could benefit the ag community, depending on the application.
“Once you use it and know what its limitations are, it could be a useful tool,” he said. “I don’t think it is the ultimate tool, and no one thing ever is. But once you learn how to use it, it can be useful.”
To learn more about the tractors and Boe’s company, visit www.amospower.com.
