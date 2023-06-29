Representatives of two nonprofits urged the Lodi City Council Tuesday morning to consider using an excess surplus in reserve funding to repair facilities needed to stay in operation.
City of Lodi staff presented the council with three options for using more than $7.1 million in excess reserves from the fiscal year 2021-22 budget during its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve session.
The first option is to allocate the entire sum toward the city’s pension stabilization fund, and the second is to split the total between pensions and city projects.
A third option is to use the entire reserve at the council’s discretion, although staff recommended allocating nearly $1.6 million into the city’s pension funding. That would leave more than $5.5 million for various projects, such as repairing the Hutchins Street Square roof.
That project, which would be in its second phase of development, would cost $2.5 million, according to Tuesday’s presentation.
Other projects staff suggested the city could fund with the reserve monies include repairing the Lodi Lake north restroom, which was damaged by fire last month, and repairing the Kofu Park skate park and a restroom.
Jeff Kirst, a Hutchins Street Square Foundation member, said the structure’s roof needs to be addressed, which is currently in “fair condition,” according to a city engineer.
“So was the Women’s Club roof that collapsed,” Kirst said. “We don’t want to have a problem like that. We’re renting the square to generate income for Lodi to help maintain the square. We really want a roof because it’s hard to rent when you have a leaky ceiling when you have events there.”
Other projects staff suggested included the Downtown Specific Plan, which would improve School and Sacramento streets, as well as keep them maintained; alley resurfacing in the Heritage District; Lodi Softball Complex parking lot reconstruction; the Blakely pool house roof; and the Grape Bowl field house area paving improvements.
Kurt Anderson, president of the Boosters of Boys and Girls Sports, said he was disappointed lighting improvements at Salas Park were not on the city’s list of priorities.
He said the park has four lighted fields, and Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services staff has had to “beg, borrow and steal” parts from other parks to keep the lights on at the Stockton Street facility.
“I know it’s been on the council’s list of priorities in the past, but its’ come to the point where we’ll have to cut 40% of our programs for youth,” Anderson said. “Kids and parks have not been in the best light in Lodi recently, so we’d like to keep them playing.”
Councilman Alan Nakanishi favored the second option of splitting the $7.1 million between the pension fund and capital projects.
If the council were to choose this route, more than $3.6 million would be allocated toward pensions. The council could then determine which projects to fund with the remaining $3.5 million.
“Measure L was voted by the citizens, and we told them if you give (Measure L) to us, we’ll spend it on parks and so forth,” he said. “So the idea of spending (the surplus) on other things is a good idea.”
The current 2022-23 fiscal year is the second in a row in which the city has seen a surplus, staff said. The surplus was due in part to positive financial performance, revenues beating expectations and expenses falling below projections. While another surplus is expected in the coming fiscal year, it won’t be as large as the previous two years, staff said.
Mayor Mikey Hothi favored the third option for funding.
“I think there’s really worthwhile projects that have been left off this recommended list,” he said. “The lighting issue (at Salas Park) sounds horrible, and the (Downtown Business Association’s) request for more power washing in Downtown Lodi (is good).”
The council will vote on the surplus funding options at its July 19 meeting.
