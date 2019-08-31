LODI — Lodi Police Department teamed with Alcohol and Beverage Control to conduct a Minor Decoy Operation on Aug. 28 designed to deter the sales of alcohol to minors and educate local retailers.
Decoys attempted to purchase alcohol at 17 businesses throughout the city, and were successful at two of them.
The employees who sold alcohol to the underage decoys were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, and face a minimum fine of $250, or as much as 32 hours of community service for a first violation, police said.
In addition, ABC may include fine the businesses, suspend their licenses or revoke their licenses to sell alcohol, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Dutch Bros. to raise funds for kidney patient
LODI — Dutch Bros. Coffee locations across Sacramento, Elk Grove and Lodi will be hosting a fundraiser on Monday for Mai Tran who is in need a kidney transplant.
The Lodi Dutch Bros. at 2602 W. Kettleman Lane, will donate $1 from each drink sold to assist with the medical needs of Mai Tran.
Tran is the mother of an assistant store manager at the Elk Grove Dutch Bros., 8841 Sheldon Road.
— Oula Miqbel
Assemblyman Flora to host mobile office hour
LOCKEFORD — California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, will host a Mobile District Office at the Lockeford Community Center, 19253 N. Jack Tone Road at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Constituents will be able to meet directly with district staff regarding state issues or concerns they may have and will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
Those unable to meet then can make an appointment by calling (209) 599-2112 or emailing Assemblymember.Flora@assembly.ca.gov.
— Wes Bowers
New Saturday ACE train service starts Sept. 7
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission this week announced new Altamont Corridor Express service on Saturdays will begin Sept. 7
The ACE train currently serves passengers Monday through Friday from Stockton to San Jose with stops in Lathrop, Manteca, Tracy, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Santa Clara and Paramount’s Great America.
“ACE Saturday Service is something that the communities we serve have long desired, and we’re excited to offer this new service,” rail commission chairwoman Christina Fugazi said. “Our hope is that commuters and families get out of their cars on Saturdays and spend quality time relaxing while riding the train.”
If ACE Saturday Service is proven successful, additional funds will be sought to maintain the service, the rail commission said.
For additional information visit www.acerail.com/ saturday_service.
— Wes Bowers
Free mobile health clinic to be in Stockton Friday
STOCKTON — The DaVita Health Tour is offering free health screenings to the general public in a mobile clinic on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 545 W. Sonora St, Stockton.
The screenings can help identify potential kidney disease risk factors by providing finger-stick glucose testing for diabetes, taking measurements such as blood pressure, height and weight, waist and body mass index, followed by a personal and confidential results review.
DaVita is a Fortune 500 health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S.
— Oula Miqbel
Mosquitoes that can transmit Zika found in neighboring counties
SACRAMENTO — Invasive mosquitoes that have the potential to transmit the Zika virus have been found in Northern California.
The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District said it found Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Citrus Heights on Thursday. The mosquitoes were found at a home and in a street storm drain.
The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District said it has found this species of mosquito as well. One female was located Wednesday in a residential neighborhood in south Placer County east of Auburn Boulevard at Interstate 80.
Invasive mosquitoes were detected in Stockton, Modesto and Turlock earlier this month.
— Oula Miqbel
Mosquito spraying set for rural west Lodi
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District will perform aerial spraying using Dibrom Concentrate on Monday and Tuesday between 7:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. in a portion of rural west Lodi between Highway 12 in the north, Telephone Cut in the south, the Union Pacific railroad tracks in the east and White Slough in the west.
For more information, or for maps of the spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org
— Wes Bowers