As restaurants in Lodi closed their doors Monday and prepared for take-out or delivery service only, one diner has openly stated he will continue both indoor and outdoor dining.
Denis Xenos, owner of Denis’ Country Kitchen, introduced a “members only” program he said will allow him to continue serving in-person customers.
“I’d love to stay in business,” Xenos said Monday. “I’ve been doing this 30 years, and we’ve been through some tough, harsh times. We’ve complied (with orders) as much as possible up until this weekend.”
Xenos said he was invited to a town hall meeting he attended at The Whiskey Barrel in Stockton over the weekend with about 100 business owners from around the county in attendance.
The idea of a “membership only” system was introduced as a way around the stay-at-home order, and Xenos said he thought it was a great plan.
A membership list is available inside the diner, and customers give Xenos or his staff their name, email address and phone number. Signing-up costs $1.
“This is a free country,” Xenos said. “People can make their own decisions. They’re not babies and they know what they can and can’t do. All we’re saying is if you want to come, you can come. If you don’t want to, that’s fine too.”
Zoey Merrill, deputy county counsel for San Joaquin County, said the county does not believe there is, or does not know of any “loophole” in the state’s health orders, which apply to all residents and businesses in California.
“The application of the order is based on the activity being done, regardless what the resident or business calls the activity,” she said. “Previously, the county has interpreted the restaurant guidance to apply to more than one club in the county, and believes the state’s order would apply to Denis’ Country Kitchen even if they instituted the $1 membership program.”
On Friday afternoon, the San Joaquin Valley region’s available intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%, triggering another lockdown of all non-essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses had 48 hours to shut down. For restaurants, that meant only providing take-out and delivery service for the next three weeks.
Retail stores and shopping centers have been ordered to reduce indoor capacity to 20%.
Other restaurants in town said they admired Xenos for defying the order. While some of their patrons urged them on social media to follow in Xenos’ lead, owners said they did not want to jeopardize their business.
“More power to him,” Lodi Beer Co. co-owner Sam Rehmke said. “I just can’t do that, because I have an ABC license to worry about, and he doesn’t. If I did that, they’d take it away and I’d never get it back. I just can’t take that risk.”
Lodi Beer Co. announced on its Facebook page that Sunday was the last day of in-person dining, but take-out and delivery orders would still be available.
Rehmke said she is keeping a minimal amount of staff at the front doors to provide take-out service, and she is trying to keep as many kitchen staff on board as possible to prepare meals.
The restaurant is participating in the Great Plates program, which Rehmke said will provide a little bit of help during this new round of orders.
Pietro’s of Lodi on Sunday posted on its Facebook page that it would be open for takeout and delivery only as of this week.
“The Murdaca family is doing everything possible to keep you and your family safe during these uncertain times,” the post said. “We have updated the way our restaurant is operating as a consequence.”
Xenos said another town hall meeting was held Monday morning in Stockton with the idea of making that city a sanctuary city for businesses. He said he’d like to start a similar dialogue in Lodi.
In May, the Atwater City Council passed a resolution that allowed businesses and churches to reopen ahead of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan, according to the Merced Sun-Star.
But in response, the state withheld Atwater’s first allocation of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Stimulus Act funding until the resolution was rescinded, the Sun-Star reported.
Xenos said Stockton and Lodi should follow Atwater’s suit, adding that he’d like to start a similar dialogue in town with the city council.
“What (the governor) is doing is not right,” he said. “Jesus died for our freedoms, and Americans died for our freedoms, not for someone above us to tell us what we can and cannot do.”
John Carr, spokesman for state Alcohol and Beverage Control, said because Xenos does not have an ABC license for his restaurant, the agency has no control over its activities.
Over the weekend, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to encourage residents and businesses to follow health and safety guidelines through education rather than fines or punishment.
“As always, we prefer to educate people and businesses that are out of compliance when possible, and help them achieve compliance,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The bottom line is our community is struggling at this time and we, as always, will be partners in the solution so we can get through this.”
As of Monday, available ICU capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region dropped to just 6.3%. The region consists of San Joaquin, Calaveras, Tuolumne, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, San Benito, Kern and Kings counties.
In San Joaquin County, 51 COVID-19 patients were in an intensive care unit, accounting for 44% of all ICU beds in the county on Monday. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating a total of 37 COVID patients, six of whom were in the ICU. St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton was treating 87 COVID patients, with 19 in the ICU, both of which were the highest in the county.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services on Monday reported 27,844 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 1,897 currently active. There have been 530 deaths from the virus.
In Lodi, there have been 2,527 cases, while 2,135 have been reported in the 95240 ZIP Code and 700 in the 95242 ZIP Code.